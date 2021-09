You may have noticed that it sometimes takes a little while and the occasional reminder to get Wells Fargo to stop doing the bad thing it was doing and start doing things designed to keep it from doing the same bad things over and over again. Certainly, the Office of the Comptroller of Currency has noticed, and is annoyed, because you’d have thought enduring the biggest bollocking at the hands of the least bank-bollocking administration in American history might have sent the message that they were serious. Well, if $1 billion in fines two years ago wasn’t enough to get the Stagecoach to change its ways, surely this will do the trick.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO