Triple-I Games seem to know a thing or two about making game, and that makes the release of Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa something extremely interesting indeed. Triple-I are a new team, but they certainly aren’t wannabes in the industry. In fact, with ex-Bioware and Sucker Punch folk in the house, it’s obvious that they know how to make a game. And the game that they’ve come together to create right now is one that is available to purchase and download this very minute on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam – Hindsight 20/20 – Wrath of the Raakshasa.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO