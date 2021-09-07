Tim Jones, John Skevington & Dean Carucci: Do your part, get vaccinated

FRISBIE MEMORIAL Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital want you to be protected from the delta variant. The heroes on our health care teams have been fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic for 18 long months and we are so grateful for all of our dedicated staff and providers who have been here 24/7 for our communities. The decrease in cases we saw this spring and summer provided a necessary reprieve, but now, with the arrival of the delta variant, we are witnessing another surge.