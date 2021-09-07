Douglass Teschner: Peace Corps at age 60 needed more than ever
ON SEPTEMBER 22, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed the law creating the Peace Corps, sending Americans to work, learn, and build friendships across the globe. Ten years later, just out of college, I made a two-year commitment, as a forestry volunteer in the North African nation of Morocco. Joining the Peace Corps was one of my best life decisions, a defining experience that set me on a path to where I am today.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0