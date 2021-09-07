CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Douglass Teschner: Peace Corps at age 60 needed more than ever

By Editorials
Union Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON SEPTEMBER 22, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed the law creating the Peace Corps, sending Americans to work, learn, and build friendships across the globe. Ten years later, just out of college, I made a two-year commitment, as a forestry volunteer in the North African nation of Morocco. Joining the Peace Corps was one of my best life decisions, a defining experience that set me on a path to where I am today.

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston University

POV: Where Are the Tenured Black Female Professors?

What we need to do to support Black women in academia. Black female faculty are scarce. But what role do you play in diversifying campuses, facilitating opportunities, and amplifying Black female voices in research and classrooms?. A recent Chronicle of Higher Education article reported that as of the fall of...
BOSTON, MA
Union Leader

Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia

A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists. The "China Initiative," launched in late 2018,...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
LSU Reveille

Founding Manship dean wins national award for book on Woodrow Wilson

Founding dean of the Manship School of Mass Communication John Maxwell Hamilton is an author, journalist and a global scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Hamilton wrote and published “Manipulating the Masses: Woodrow Wilson and the Birth of American Propaganda," in October 2020. Hamilton sheds light on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cornell University

West, George defend academic freedom in Coors forum

Democracy and the search for truth require a willingness to challenge our most fundamental beliefs and accept criticism of them, a pair of prominent scholars argued during the fourth installment of Civil Discourse: The Peter ’69 and Marilyn ’69 Coors Conversation Series, hosted Sept. 9 by Cornell Law School. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Union Leader

Letter: It's healthy to consider if war was worth it

It’s healthy to consider if the wars were worth it. To the Editor: Like most Americans, I remember the exact moment when the terrible events of September 11 unfolded. What we experienced in those few minutes not only destroyed our long-held belief that we were safe from the world, it shattered our innocence. I can’t help but think about all the deaths from this one day.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
The Dickinson Press

Opinion: Founding fathers of the United States

The proposals we are having today to change parts of our federal government purposes caused me to review the history of our founding fathers when they formed our Constitution. Our country is over 243 years old. It is amazing that we have survived that long! But, if you study the process and the time it took to form our Constitution, you can see the intellect and vision our founding fathers had.
U.S. POLITICS
Press Democrat

Close to Home: Peace Corps service needed now more than ever

Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day that President John F. Kennedy signed legislation creating the agency. Kennedy deepened our nation’s values of service, peace, sacrifice, commitment and learning by those who served. I am proud to be one of 31,752 from California who have served in the Peace Corps, joining more than 240,000 nationwide over these past 60 years.
POLITICS
Deming Headlight

Peace Corps service needed now more than ever

Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, the day that President John F. Kennedy signed into law legislation creating the agency. With one stroke of a pen President Kennedy deepened our nation’s ability to live out key values — values like service, peace, sacrifice, commitment, and learning from those we hope to serve. I am proud to be one of more than 2,285 people who haves served in the Peace Corps from New Mexico, joining more than 240,000 volunteers nationwide over these last 60 years.
LAS CRUCES, NM
investing.com

Stanford professors urge U.S. to end program looking for Chinese spies in academia

(Reuters) -A group of Stanford University professors has asked the Justice Department to stop looking for Chinese spies at U.S. universities, joining an effort by human rights groups to end a Trump administration program they said caused racial profiling and was terrorizing some scientists. The "China Initiative," launched in late...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy