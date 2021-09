Omma Mia! So you did it after all. Björn Ulvaueus (76) and Benny Andersson (74) were sitting in front of a London TV woman with a view of the Abba concert hall in London and were finally, finally, finally Abba again. Announced a new album called “Voyage” for November 5th – there is also a Christmas carol on it for the Christmas business – and ticket sales for the concerts will start on September 7th. It was joked that in a band there should never be more than 40 years between two albums and that the women, unlike the men, did not have to shave for the motion capture process. The ladies weren’t there in London either and had to listen to this stupid macho phrase in front of the screen somewhere else.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO