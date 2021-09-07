Brunswick woman injured in Carroll County accident Monday
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. — A Brunswick woman was injured in a Carroll County accident Monday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Eboni D. Ervin, 28, was driving a Mercury on U.S. Route 24, west of Missouri Street, at 3:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, she overcorrected, her vehicle started skidding, then ran off the left side of the road, struck several small trees and a fence. Ervin was minorly injured and transported to Carroll County Memorial Hospital by Carroll County EMS for treatment.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 0