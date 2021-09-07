CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Plans to Produce an Electric Car Without a Steering Wheel

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its AI Day event last month, Tesla is reportedly working on a new electric car without a steering wheel and pedals. According to unknown sources, Elon Musk announced at a company-wide meeting that he wanted to commence “commercial production of a $25,000 USD self-driving vehicle by 2023.” The CEO also reportedly asked, “Do we want to have this car come with a steering wheel and pedals?” Last year, Musk revealed Tesla’s plans on developing the $25,000 USD electric car at the company’s Battery Day event. He added that the lower price point would result in a more efficient battery cell.

