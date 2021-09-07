Tesla Plans to Produce an Electric Car Without a Steering Wheel

Though neither of Ford Motor Company’s hands-free highway driving features – BlueCruise and ActiveGlide – have launched yet, similar driver assistance systems, including Tesla Autopilot, have been under the microscope in recent months. Virtually every system on the market, regardless of the automaker, can be fooled, and a number of high-profile accidents recently prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to require mandatory crash reporting for all vehicles sold with these systems. Now, after the NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla Autopilot, it’s seeking data from not only Tesla but other major automakers including Ford, according to Automotive News.

