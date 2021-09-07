Maine’s restaurant labor shortage intensifies as student employees return to school

These days, it seems as if every week someone is working their last day at Terlingua, the popular restaurant on Washington Avenue that serves Texas-style barbecue. Lots of high school and college students worked there over the summer, many of them in the crucial supporting roles of hosts, bussers and food runners – and now, one by one, they are leaving to go back to the classroom. The departures represent about a third of the restaurant’s front-of-house staff.