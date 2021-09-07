Soldier from Portland knew that 9/11 attacks would change his life

Todd Libby was a cable guy hooking up a customer’s service at an apartment in Back Bay Towers in Portland on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. “Literally, as I was connecting the (coaxial cable) the second plane was about 30 seconds away from hitting the tower,” Libby said. “I sat down on the edge of the ottoman in this gentleman’s house. He came in, not really knowing what was going on, and we just looked at the TV. We just sat there for more than hour not saying anything.”