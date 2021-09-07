CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Southern Houghton by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Iron; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, southeastern Gogebic, south central Houghton and southern Baraga Counties through 500 AM EDT/400 AM CDT/ At 424 AM EDT/324 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Sidnaw to 8 miles south of Watersmeet. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Covington around 435 AM EDT. Three Lakes around 455 AM EDT. Iron River and Stambaugh around 400 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Paint Lake, Tamarack Lake, King Lake, Hagerman Lake and Watton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

