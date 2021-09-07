Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-08 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves 3 to 6 feet into tonight. Moderate swim risk conditions will likely linger into Thursday.alerts.weather.gov
