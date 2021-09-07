Exhausted And Abandoned: Why Afghanistan's Army Collapsed
By Joris FIORITI
When the Taliban swept into Kabul last month, capturing Afghanistan's capital without a fight, the sheer speed of the collapse of the Western-backed and trained army stunned the world. But senior officials in the former Afghan administration told AFP that the lightning victory was not entirely unexpected, and the consequence...
U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
(Reuters) - It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. Following are the main events in Afghanistan over the last month:. Aug. 15 - Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial...
Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power. Most government employees have yet to return to work --...
The US negotiator on Afghanistan said that president Ashraf Ghani's abrupt exit scuttled a deal in which the Taliban would hold off entering Kabul and negotiate a political transition.
In his first interview since the collapse of the 20-year Western-backed government, Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US troops, told the Financial Times that the insurgents had agreed to stay outside the capital for two weeks and shape a future government.
"Even at the end, we had an agreement with the Talibs for (them) not to enter Kabul," he told the newspaper in the interview published Wednesday.
But Ghani fled on August 15 and the Taliban, in a previously arranged meeting that day with General Frank McKenzie, chief of Central Command, asked if US troops would ensure security for Kabul as government authority crumbled.
Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Staunchly defending America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday said that staying in the war-torn country would have "re-upped the war for another five, ten or twenty years."During his testimony in Congress, Secretary of State Blinken said: "The agreement reached by the previous administration required all US forces to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. Had the President not followed through on the commitments that his predecessor made, those attacks would have resumed."This was his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul.
(Reuters) - The Taliban have denied that one of their top leaders has been killed in a shootout with rivals, following rumours about internal splits in the movement nearly a month after its lightning victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul. Sulail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said Mullah Abdul Ghani...
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said he was living right under the nose of US forces and Afghan government in Kabul while everyone considered him a “ghost-like” figure. After years of operating in the shadows, heard down the phone lines but never seen, Mr Mujahid stunned many media personalities when...
Much has been written about the Taliban’s links to Al Qaeda since 2001, but there is little consensus. Based on more than 100 interviews with insurgent commanders and others, this report examines the Taliban’s strategic calculus for maintaining their links to Al Qaeda. Interviews with Taliban fighters and commanders suggest...
A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
The chief of the Australian defence force says he was surprised by the speed of Afghanistan’s collapse to the Taliban – but it was accelerated by “some interesting force deployment choices”. While conceding the “cascade collapse” occurred faster than anticipated, General Angus Campbell praised the ADF personnel who had helped...
WASHINGTON — General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in an apparent admission of messy exit from Afghanistan, said that the collapse of the Afghan army happened at a much faster rate in the face of Taliban offense. The role of the United States has been scrutinized...
In 2002, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh – then a reporter for the U.S. military - visited Afghanistan in the early stages of America’s 20-year presence in the country. As the United States ends its military engagement, Farabaugh follows up with some of those he met in those early years to discuss the U.S. withdrawal and the legacy of their mission.
