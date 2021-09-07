CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Exhausted And Abandoned: Why Afghanistan's Army Collapsed

By Joris FIORITI
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Taliban swept into Kabul last month, capturing Afghanistan's capital without a fight, the sheer speed of the collapse of the Western-backed and trained army stunned the world. But senior officials in the former Afghan administration told AFP that the lightning victory was not entirely unexpected, and the consequence...

www.ibtimes.com

CBS News

U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
MILITARY
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
WORLD
State
Washington State
Reuters

The dramatic first month of the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan

(Reuters) - It has been a month since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul with barely a fight. Following are the main events in Afghanistan over the last month:. Aug. 15 - Taliban fighters enter the capital Kabul, completing a lightning offensive that saw provincial...
WORLD
IBTimes

$12m Seized From Ex-officials As Cash Crunch Hits Afghanistan

Afghanistan's central bank said Wednesday that the Taliban had seized more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials, as a financial crunch threatens the Islamists' rule one month after they took back power. Most government employees have yet to return to work --...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US envoy says Ghani exit scuttled Afghan power-sharing

The US negotiator on Afghanistan said that president Ashraf Ghani's abrupt exit scuttled a deal in which the Taliban would hold off entering Kabul and negotiate a political transition. In his first interview since the collapse of the 20-year Western-backed government, Zalmay Khalilzad, who brokered a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw US troops, told the Financial Times that the insurgents had agreed to stay outside the capital for two weeks and shape a future government. "Even at the end, we had an agreement with the Talibs for (them) not to enter Kabul," he told the newspaper in the interview published Wednesday. But Ghani fled on August 15 and the Taliban, in a previously arranged meeting that day with General Frank McKenzie, chief of Central Command, asked if US troops would ensure security for Kabul as government authority crumbled.
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Blinken defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan, says stayin

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Staunchly defending America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday said that staying in the war-torn country would have "re-upped the war for another five, ten or twenty years."During his testimony in Congress, Secretary of State Blinken said: "The agreement reached by the previous administration required all US forces to be out of Afghanistan by May 1. Had the President not followed through on the commitments that his predecessor made, those attacks would have resumed."This was his first testimony before Congress since the Taliban took control of Kabul.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ashraf Ghani
Seacoast Online

Letter: Army of fact checkers at Foster's should have flagged Afghanistan letter

Someone must have been asleep at the wheel in the Foster’s factchecking department when John Mastro submitted his letter to the editor on Sep 9. Liberals now have nothing to grasp onto as the current administration, led by a village idiot, has fallen from grace. The crisis at the southern border, the debacle in Afghanistan, the rocketing rise of inflation all have led to plummeting poll numbers for this incompetent president.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Taliban Deny Their Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Baradar, Is Dead

(Reuters) - The Taliban have denied that one of their top leaders has been killed in a shootout with rivals, following rumours about internal splits in the movement nearly a month after its lightning victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul. Sulail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said Mullah Abdul Ghani...
WORLD
odi.org

Taliban narratives on Al Qaeda in Afghanistan

Much has been written about the Taliban’s links to Al Qaeda since 2001, but there is little consensus. Based on more than 100 interviews with insurgent commanders and others, this report examines the Taliban’s strategic calculus for maintaining their links to Al Qaeda. Interviews with Taliban fighters and commanders suggest...
WORLD
#Taliban#President Of Afghanistan#Us Air#Afp#The New York Times#The Afghan Army
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
ADVOCACY
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Voice of America

At War's End, Retired Army Officer Tells VOA US 'Overextended' Stay in Afghanistan

In 2002, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh – then a reporter for the U.S. military - visited Afghanistan in the early stages of America’s 20-year presence in the country. As the United States ends its military engagement, Farabaugh follows up with some of those he met in those early years to discuss the U.S. withdrawal and the legacy of their mission.
MILITARY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Barbara Reynolds: Don’t abandon the Christians in Afghanistan

(Triceedneywire.com)—In places like Afghanistan the Christian Church faces persecution and death as the Disciples of Jesus Christ did under the Roman Empire. St. Paul, the prolific writer of most of the New Testament, and St. James the brother of Jesus, were beheaded, a form of terror still used by Islamic extremists today.
WORLD
