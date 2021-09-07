CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The importance of cybersecurity and the top 3 myths that must be busted

By Pierre Raymond
Ladders
Ladders
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3sBt_0boWtz7E00

Cybersecurity has never been easy to achieve. With attack patterns evolving almost daily and hackers becoming more sophisticated, cybersecurity and appropriate measures must be clearly defined. However, cybersecurity is not defined uniformly and the term is not always welcomed. A short introduction and definition could hopefully shed some light into the darkness within the scope of the article.

What Is Cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity or IT security is the protection of networks, computer systems, cyber-physical systems and robots from theft or damage to their hardware and software or the data they process, as well as from the interruption or misuse of the services and functions offered. The data is both personal and operational (which in turn can be personal).

Why Is It So Important?

Cybersecurity is important because companies are beginning to understand that malware is publicly available and therefore almost anyone can become a cybercriminal. In addition, numerous companies implement security solutions that offer little protection against attacks. Concrete measures and considerable commitment are necessary for efficient cybersecurity.

Challenges cybersecurity professionals face include attack cycles, zero-day attacks, ransomware, alert fatigue, and tight budgets, among others. The experts must have a detailed understanding of these issues and other issues in order to take effective action.

Cybersecurity measures protect the data and the integrity of the computing resources that are located on or connected to a corporate network. These resources should be protected from all hackers throughout the attack cycle.

Cybersecurity Is A New Pillar Of Competitiveness

Sam Tilston, founder and CEO of two UK based cybersecurity firms, Effect Group and Awesome Resources, says “Today, cybersecurity covers major economic, commercial, marketing and even (geo) political issues. At stake: the company’s image and, through it, its “survival”. This is why security audits are no longer an option: organizations have the obligation to ensure a level of security adapted to all levels (networks, applications, mobile solutions, etc.) and to provide proof of this.”

He further adds, “Because computer security is not just a question of firewall. Any object or system connected to the Internet is indeed a potential gateway: smartphones for mobile workers exposed to less protected public networks, SD-Wan boxes, configurations, web access, etc.”

Not to mention the carelessness of employees: 70% of safety problems directly involve employees. Cybersecurity concerns the whole company!

And beware of companies that do not offer a sufficient level of security: beyond the financial sanctions linked to the GDPR, the average annual cost of an IT security breach in 2021 amounts to nearly 4 million USD according to IBM. It includes employee inactivity, missed business opportunities, rehabilitation of infrastructure, loss of customers, etc.

And no business is spared, not even the biggest! Google, Facebook, Yahoo…have thus suffered data loss and theft. Not to mention the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The current context is therefore one of mistrust and even mistrust of consumers: 94% of them wish to regain control of their data. As a result: it’s time to change the paradigm of business cybersecurity!

Companies Are Investing More And More In Cybersecurity

While private individuals are primarily concerned with protecting their personal data, companies of all sizes are concerned with confidential information which, if misused, can ruin an entire company.

For this reason, many companies use a sophisticated IT security concept, regardless of whether it is a business or security technology company. According to an international survey by PwC, more than two thirds of the companies surveyed plan at least 5% of their IT budget for cybersecurity.

The global spending on cybersecurity continues to grow: from 71.1 billion in 2014 (7.9% more than 2013) and 75 billion in 2015 (4.7% compared to 2014) to probably 170.4 billion in 2022.

Most companies maintain their own cybersecurity teams, which are to be integrated into the processes of day-to-day business. So, while the individual private user falls back on targeted offers from software developers, companies use various tools as well as security strategies, routines and training to prevent the essential data from leaking out.

Common Myths About Cybersecurity

Myth #1: More Cybersecurity Means Better Cybersecurity

The truth: Additional traditional cybersecurity solutions, such as Antivirus software and firewalls are bad investments for most CEOs. More standard solutions of this kind usually require more time, more money and more personnel. If security teams are not trained and do not keep their knowledge of new security tools up to date, they often misinterpret the warning messages from these tools, leading to an increase in false positives. As a result, there is less time to deal with actual threats and overall security deteriorates.

Myth #2: Better Technology Means More Security

The truth: this is only true to a certain extent. Cyber-attacks are human-directed. And people always find a way to bypass static technology. Therefore, CEOs should implement an adaptive defence strategy that successfully combats modern cyber threats with technology, threat intelligence and expertise.

Myth #3: Detection And Defence Are The Most Important Hallmarks Of A Successful Security Solution

The truth: CEOs need to realign their approach to security to include all stages of the attack cycle. For this reason, the following criteria should be considered:

  • Number of security incidents resolved
  • Speed ​​in resolving security incidents
  • The potential business impact of these security incidents
  • Meaningful performance indicators, powerful technologies, current threat data and competent experts form the cornerstones of a security investment that will pay off for your company in both the short and long term.

This article is from Entrepreneur.

Comments / 0

Related
Dark Reading

Top 6 Breaches In the Last 20 Years That Reshaped Cybersecurity

Despite its prevalence in the headlines and being top of mind for just about everyone, the cybersecurity industry is actually only about 35 years old. Given its relative newness, the industry and its professionals are still experiencing a maturation process, working to become more proactive in security efforts and develop a more organized process for maximum security and effectiveness. Looking back at security events, the relatively short history of cybersecurity reveals important milestones and lessons on where the industry is heading.
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

The Two Most Important Software That Top Data Scientists Must Know

Some years ago when I was a university student, I was discussing with some friends and professors which are the best software out there for scientific multitasking, writing, and presentation. After discussing for a while we arrived almost unanimously at the conclusion that if someone has the money to pay...
SOFTWARE
CSO

8 pitfalls that undermine security program success

Some of the biggest breaches have come down to small mistakes. Hackers used a compromised password to access the company network via a virtual private network in the May 2021 Colonial Pipeline attack. A widely known vulnerability that hadn’t yet been patched was the entry point for the 2017 Equifax attack. And a bitcoin scam on Twitter started with spear phishing attacks on Twitter employees.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Security#Data Theft#Personal Data#Software Security#Effect Group#Awesome Resources#Gdpr#Ibm#Yahoo#Pwc#Cybersecurity Means#Antivirus
The LastPass Blog

Cybersecurity Insurance Providers Require Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Cybersecurity insurance is designed to help businesses mitigate the loss and expenses associated with cyber incidents, such as a data breach.  According to IBM Security’s Cost of a Data Breach Report, “the average total cost of a data breach increased by nearly 10% year over year, the largest single year cost increase in the last seven years.” Cybersecurity insurance can help businesses mitigate this cost after a successful cyberattack.
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Securing a Hybrid Work Environment: The Worst of Both Worlds

With pandemic-fueled unpredictability likely to loom into the coming months, companies that just finished adapting to remote work are currently working on navigating the hybrid model. The first wave of rapid digital transformation took a toll on many organizations that prioritized keeping the lights on over maintaining security standards, and it’s imperative now that these companies don’t make the same mistakes a second time. As with all things unprecedented, establishing new protocols is paramount, meaning that historically fundamental security philosophies, beliefs and strategies have become antiquated. To embrace the new normal, security teams need to be prepared to tackle the most difficult challenges of remote work and in-office work - as well as risks created due to the amalgamation — all at once.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Don’t Sleep on These 7 Cybersecurity Threats

As we covered in our recent PKI Survey results webcast, cybersecurity threats are causes for concern to most organizations around the world. This is because a company needs to have an online presence to be more productive. While hackers are known to be notoriously dynamic and are always churning out tactics to bypass the latest cybersecurity innovations, the good news is many organizations are becoming more well-informed and up to date with their countermeasures.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
securityboulevard.com

Aligning Cloud Security to the Cybersecurity Exec Order

It’s encouraging to see alignment between the Biden administration and industry around the critical nature of cybersecurity and see pragmatic steps forward. The White House’s issuance of an executive order (EO) on improving the nation’s cybersecurity and last month’s follow-up meeting with industry leaders are encouraging milestones. As technology touches...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

MyRepublic reports data breach to customers

MyRepublic, a telecommunications provider in Asia-Pacific with operations across Singapore, New Zealand and Australia, announced it discovered an unauthorized data access incident on August 29, 2021, and has moved to support its customers in mitigating any possible risk. The unauthorized data access took place on a third-party data storage platform...
TECHNOLOGY
Tampa Bay News Wire

Secure Your Client Data to Protect Your Customers and Business

A client data breach can have short-term and long-term ramifications. Whether you lose usernames, passwords, payment data, social security information, medical records, credit reports, or other sensitive information, your business’s operational capacity and reputation are likely to suffer. Eventually, you may also face legal issues. While data breaches are costly...
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Cloud Misconfigurations: The Hidden but Preventable Threat to Cloud Data

No two cloud environments are the same. Each cloud service provider (CSP) implements its services differently and requires a different configuration. Understanding the right way to set up a cloud environment is part of a customer’s risk decision during cloud service procurement and setup. As these technologies become cheaper, easier to use and more available, they are increasingly adopted by organizations. IDC predicts that over 500 million digital apps and services will be developed and deployed using a cloud-native approach by 2023.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Network security market growth driven by remote work popularity and security needs

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) network security (NWS) market finds that the increasing acceptance of remote work and adoption of cloud, the remote workplace, collaboration, and security are driving growth. The network security market is expected to grow steadily by 2025. The emergency adoption of remote...
MARKETS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Why AI and Automation Provide Superhuman Security

Every CISO's worst nightmare is that their organization will become the victim of a cyberattack. Unfortunately, this is a scenario that is becoming increasingly likely every day, as threats actors are ready to exploit new and more sophisticated vectors. For example, supply-chain-based attacks, such as the SolarWinds SUNBURST attack, are...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

10,000+ cybersecurity pros have earned (ISC)² CCSP cloud security certification

(ISC)² – the world’s largest non-profit membership association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced that more than 10,000 cybersecurity professionals have earned its Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification since it was introduced in 2015. According to Certification Magazine, the CCSP is the number one ranked certification that IT professionals plan to achieve next in their career.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

The Distributed Cloud and Data Governance

The business of Data Management embraced new complexities when diverse types of data started flowing in—in huge volumes through multiple data channels and in real time. Analysis of very high-speed, high volume, multi-type business data necessitated the growth and development of advanced Data Management technologies and tools, and cloud computing technologies were born out of that necessity. Then came the era of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, after a single, public or private cloud network failed to deliver the desired business outcomes.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Boosting Security with Robotic Process Automation

Automating manual processes with software robots can improve company productivity, reduce errors, boost revenues, and deliver a wide range of additional benefits. One of the most compelling and important applications of robotic process automation (RPA), however, is within the realm of cybersecurity. It’s no secret that cyber threats have grown...
TECHNOLOGY
securitymagazine.com

The role of the CFO in enterprise cybersecurity

Cyberattacks on operational technology (OT) are increasing in complexity and severity. The modern cyber criminal is well-organized, well-financed and willing to wait for the right opportunity to strike. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) plays a crucial part in ensuring that the investment in cybersecurity matches not only the potential risks,...
ECONOMY
paloaltonetworks.com

Automate Email IR with IRONSCALES Self Learning Threat Intel and Cortex XSOAR

Email is still the leading threat vector used by cyber attackers to gain access to our critical systems and data. However, security teams rarely have enough time or staff to properly investigate or respond to all the email incidents they receive each day. Significantly reducing the time it takes to identify and remediate email incidents can enable your team to manage these threats effectively. To stop email attacks fast, your team needs an automated solution to help them surface the most critical incidents in real-time and respond immediately.
SOFTWARE
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy