You Can Now Shop Bridal Gowns From This Parisian Couture House, Even If You’re Not A Celebrity

By Frances Solá-Santiago
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tulle, the ruffles, the fairytale etherealness of couture brides… All of those vibes are now available to shop for brides everywhere, thanks to French couturier Giambattista Valli’s first bridal capsule collection, aimed at shoppers who can’t drop £85,000 on a one-time dress. Last month, the Parisian house announced the upcoming release of the new line, aptly titled “Love.”

