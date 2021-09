JJ Stacks is a Brookfield restaurant that has something for everyone, from the kids to the adults who feel like kids on the inside. The place has everything I want out of a restaurant, like burgers fries, adult beverages and an activity my whole family likes, mini-golf. I've written about and talked about JJ Stacks plenty in the past, and for good reason. The owner Joe Attonito gets it and his most recent promotion highlights that.

