Fairview distinguished alum helps underserved kids around the world tell their stories via photos
Like a flower seed planted in a Dixie cup in daycare and given to Mom on Mother's Day, the idea for a career kind of grew up with Kirsten Elstner. Now, at 56, Elstner, whose maiden name is Bremmer, has taken her life experiences and created VisionWorkshops. It resulted from her growing up with exchange students from Brazil and Chili, writing at Fairview High School, working with photography from Allegheny College, a college semester in Europe, a post-college graduation backpacking trip to Australia and Southeastern Asia, and her own startling senses of drive and adventure.www.goerie.com
Comments / 0