Fairview distinguished alum helps underserved kids around the world tell their stories via photos

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — It was the golden age of Adirondack sport. The lakes were full of trout, the woods full of deer. The carnage of the Civil War was over. Urban men (and a few women), many of whom barely knew one end of a rifle from the other, set out for the spectacular lakes of the central plateau. They hunted and fished, and they lounged around the fire in front of a bark lean-to. They required a guide, a local man who could lead his clients to hot spots for fish and game, could supply and carry a guideboat, and could generally keep his clients healthy and well fed before sending them back to the metropolis. Some of these guides became legendary: Alvah Dunning of Raquette Lake and Harvey Moody of Saranac Lake, for example. But none achieved quite the reputation of Mitchell Sabattis of Long Lake.

