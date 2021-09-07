CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Futures Rally While Market Closed

By Christopher Lewis
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to show signs of life, despite the fact that Americans were even at work. The futures market had limited electronic trading for the session though, as we had seen a bit of a continuation of the movement to the upside that we had seen on Friday. With this, the market closed just above the 15,700 level, and therefore open up the possibility of moving towards the 15,750 level.

UNI/USD: Short-Term Trend Challenging Higher Price Range

After touching a low of nearly 21.20000000 on the 13th of September, UNI/USD was able to climb to a high of nearly 26.00000000 in early trading this morning. However, after touching this important juncture, UNI/USD has seen a slight selloff emerge and now the 25.00 USD mark is being traversed. Resistance near the 26.00 USD mark is significant technically. From the 5th of August until the 7th of September, UNI/USD traversed a range between 26.00000000 and 31.45000000 rather consistently.
Gold Technical Analysis: Moving in Narrow Ranges

The price of gold showed a modest move to the upside during early trading this week amid falling US Treasury yields. The price of gold rose to the level of $1798 and settled amid limited trading around the level of $1794 as of this writing. The modest increase in gold prices came with a decline in US Treasury yields, after rising significantly in the previous session.
Wall Street Opens Cautiously Higher on Inflation Relief; Dow up 80 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened cautiously higher on Tuesday after the slowest rise in consumer prices in seven months eased fears that the Federal Reserve will take abrupt action to tighten monetary policy. Official data showed that prices excluding food and energy rose only 0.1% in August, rather than...
USD/ZAR: Potential for Slight Reversal Higher

As of this writing, the USD/ZAR is near the 14.16000 vicinity, which keeps the Forex pair within the lower realms of its mid-term price range. On Friday of last week, the USD/ZAR did hit the 14.06000 ratio, which sparked a slight move higher and followed by subsequent small reversals higher and lower. A price range of 14.12000 to 14.23000 has largely been produced since the lows produced late last week.
Jerome Powell
S&P 500 Forecast: Drifting Towards Major Uptrend Line

The S&P 500 fell significantly after initially trying to rally on Tuesday. The uptrend line is an area that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, especially as the 50-day EMA has been walking right along it. After that, we also have the 4400 level which will attract a certain amount of attention also.
ADA/USD: Test of Mid-Term Lows Not Encouraging Right Now

The nervous broad cryptocurrency market has begun to produce evidence within ADA/USD that speculators may be cashing out some of their profitable positions, which have been attained since late July. Having hit an apex of nearly 3.100000 on the 2nd of September and outperforming its major counterparts, ADA/USD has begun to experience headwinds and seen an erosion of value. As of this writing, Cardano is near 2.380000.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Guided by US Inflation

For quite some time, the USD/JPY has been trying to break through the 110.00 resistance level, which is crucial for a bullish performance and to avoid a crash. The pair is making tight movements after the American holiday and in anticipation of the announcement of inflation and retail numbers in the United States of America. Most investors are sitting on the sidelines waiting to get a fuller understanding of where the US economy is heading and how the pandemic is affecting businesses.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Rallies But Gives Up Early Gains

The euro rallied a bit on Tuesday to reach towards the same highs that we had seen last Friday. When you look at the last couple of candlesticks, we have had a significant inverted hammer, a hammer, and now another inverted hammer/shooting star. In other words, this is a market that is all over the place and has no idea what it wants to do next. The 1.18 level obviously offers a lot of interest, so I would not be surprised at all to see this market dance around that level for the next couple of sessions.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continuing to Correct Downwards

This week opened like last week closed, as the EUR/USD continued to correct lower towards the 1.1770 support level, the lowest in more than two weeks. It is stable around 1.1810 as of this writing. I mentioned a lot in the technical analysis about the importance of the 1.1800 level to separate the two trends. The recent recovery of the currency pair suffered a setback due to a group of local and international factors that left the prospects for the euro dependent on the market's appetite for the dollar during the coming period. The EUR/USD fell for four out of five days last week as repeated bouts of risk aversion in global markets increased demand for the US currency and weighed on the EUR.
DOT/USD: Remarkable Move Upwards Remains Near All-Time Highs

While many of its major counterparts are experiencing nervous trading conditions, DOT/USD has continued to mount an impressive bullish trend. In early trading yesterday, Polkadot reached an apex of nearly 38.0000, which was an all-time high. Headwinds have created rather consolidated results and even declines among many of the major digital assets the past two weeks, but DOT/USD has not correlated to price action and remains within eyesight of its record values.
FTSE 100 Forecast: Fall to Continue Sideways Attitude

The FTSE 100 fell again on Tuesday to show weakness yet again, as the 7100 level continues to offer resistance. Having said that, the 7000 level continues to be supportive, so I think at this point it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of choppy behavior in this general vicinity, and the market also is paying close attention to the 50-day EMA.
AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Chinese Economic Data – Talking Points. Australian Dollar sinks as broader market sentiment sours. Chinese data set to cross the wires, offering risk-event potential. AUD/USD finds support at 20-day SMA after breaking lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar dropped sharply versus the US...
CAC Forecast: Index Pulls Back Towards Trendline

The CAC Index fell on Tuesday to slice through the 50-day EMA and go looking towards the uptrend line. The uptrend line has been very reliable over the last several months, so it will be interesting to see whether it holds going forward or not. The market is likely to continue seeing interest in this general vicinity, so if we can continue to hold not only that uptrend line but also the 6600 level where it slices through, then it is very likely that we will continue to see buyers.
USD/TRY: Reversal Higher Develops After Mid-Term Lows Test

The USD/TRY is testing short-term resistance as its price this morning is near the 8.44000 mark. A low of nearly 8.25000 was attained in early September, which tested support levels not traded sincerely since the second week of May. A slight reversal higher has ensued since the early September lows and speculators may be growing agitated as they wonder where the next round of strong direction will take hold.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower

Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a buy-stop at 0.7340 and a take-profit at 0.7400. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD pair declined in the overnight session after the relatively weak Chinese and American economic data. The pair dropped to 0.7300, which was the lowest level since August 30th.
EUR/USD Forex Signal: 1.1900 Within Reach After Weak US Data

Buy the EUR/USD and add a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1785. Set a sell-stop at 1.1785 and a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1850. The EUR/USD pair wavered in the overnight session as traders reflected on the latest American inflation data. After initially falling to 1.1800, the pair bounced back to 1.1845.
USD/MXN: Tight Price Band, Strong Support Levels Attractive

The USD/MXN as of this writing is below the 19.90000 level, and the Forex pair has exhibited an extremely tight price range since the 3rd of September. The USD/MXN is demonstrating a very resilient support level too as the 19.84000 juncture continues to prove a place where reversals higher are exhibited. Traders who do not trust the consolidated range of the USD/MXN are likely right to feel anxious.
FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Gives Up Gains to Show Weakness

The FTSE 100 initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back the early gains to form a bit of an inverted hammer. This follows three very negative trading sessions, as we now find ourselves sitting on top of the 7000 level. It is worth noting that this market has plenty of support underneath, but one should also keep in mind that we have fallen quite far in a very short amount of time.
