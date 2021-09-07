NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Futures Rally While Market Closed
The NASDAQ 100 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Monday to show signs of life, despite the fact that Americans were even at work. The futures market had limited electronic trading for the session though, as we had seen a bit of a continuation of the movement to the upside that we had seen on Friday. With this, the market closed just above the 15,700 level, and therefore open up the possibility of moving towards the 15,750 level.www.dailyforex.com
Comments / 0