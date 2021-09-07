CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Goes Higher

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday, despite the fact that the underlying index was closed due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States. That being said, the market has been in an uptrend for ages, so really at this point unless you have been living in a cave for the last 13 years, you know that eventually the market goes higher. This does not mean that you jump into the market and ignore what goes on, just that you are not looking for short opportunities.

www.dailyforex.com

