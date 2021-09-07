Gold Forecast: Pull Back From Major Resistance Barrier
The gold market has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Monday from a major resistance barrier in the form of $1835. That is a gateway to much higher pricing, and quite frankly the way that we ended up forming such a massive candlestick on Friday, one would think that we could see that happen. However, the short-term pullback does make a certain amount of sense because there would have been a major lack of volume during the Monday session as the United States and Canada both were away at Labor Day celebrations.www.dailyforex.com
