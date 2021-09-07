WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Hovers at 50 Day EMA
The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gapped lower to kick off the trading week, but you should also keep in mind that Monday was Labor Day in the United States and Canada, so this would have a massive influence on the lack of volume. Ultimately, as long as there is a lack of volume it is difficult to make too many decisions based upon price action, but as we get involved in the Tuesday session, we may get a bit more clarity.www.dailyforex.com
