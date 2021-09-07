CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

The Latest: N. Carolina has 170 clusters in schools, centers

ClickOnDetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina health officials on Tuesday released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined statewide or the share of those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
KTVL

COVID rates on the decline again in Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon — Coronavirus cases are back on a downward trend in the Rogue Valley after skyrocketing to new heights last month. In the past week, the daily average of new cases in Jackson and Josephine Counties are close to half of what they were a month ago, when health officials were sounding the alarm about hospital systems becoming overwhelmed.
OREGON STATE
cbs17

COVID-19 in NC: 11 Wake County schools on NCDHHS list of clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of K-12 schools with COVID-19 clusters across the state climbed more than 60 percent during the past week. With the 2021-22 school year well underway for traditional schools, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had 73 schools on its list of ongoing clusters Tuesday, up from 45 a week ago.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Cluster of COVID-19 cases at middle school in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Apple Valley Middle School in Henderson County has confirmed five cases of COVID-19. According to the press release by Henderson County Public Schools, the cases have been lab-confirmed and met the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services definition of a cluster. Henderson County...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wfdd.org

COVID-19 School Clusters At Highest Level Since Pandemic's Start

Classes are back in session and COVID-19 cases connected to schools are on the rise once again. A report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows during the month of August, COVID-19 clusters associated with K-12 schools were at the highest level since the pandemic began. A cluster is defined as five or more cases with a plausible epidemiologic linkage.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Carolina#Volunteers#Health And Welfare#Tucson Police#Charter Day School#Emereau Charter School#Covid#Indian#Nipah#Ap#Griffin Spalding County#Nfl#Sounders#Nhl#Mlb#Mariners#Seahawks
WRAL News

Three Cumberland County schools impacted by COVID-19 clusters

Roseboro, N.C. — Three Cumberland County schools have been impacted by COVID-19 clusters. The district notified parents Wednesday night that all practices and games at Cape Fear High School and Jack Britt High School are temporarily halted due to coronavirus. Another COVID-19 cluster is impacting Beaver Dam Elementary in Roseboro,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
kjan.com

ISEA leader says some districts would ‘immediately’ have mask mandates if state law overturned

(Radio Iowa) – The president of the state teachers union says some Iowa school districts plan to require that students and staff wear face coverings if state law banning mask mandates is overturned. “District administrators and school boards and educators know what’s best for the communities and they would like to do that and so if there’s a change in the law, it would happen immediately in several districts that I know of,” said Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Department of Health
georgiahealthnews.com

Georgia needs to update lead standards, official says

A top state public health official told a House of Representatives study committee on Monday that Georgia should require a full clearance inspection after a lead abatement inspection. Currently, according to Christy Kuriatnyk, director of the Georgia Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, all that’s required is a visual inspection.
GEORGIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

COVID surge pushes much of Idaho toward medical rationing

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho's public health officials say crisis standards of care are imminent for the state's most populated region as hospitals continue to be overrun with unvaccinated coronavirus patients. The southwestern and southern Idaho regions that include Boise and Twin Falls may get official authorization to begin rationing health...
IDAHO STATE
KXL

More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That’s about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement. In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without...
WASHINGTON STATE
Metro News

W.Va. schools: 86 outbreaks, two county closures, 53 county mask mandates

There are now 86 covid-19 outbreaks in West Virginia schools, a state Department of Education official told lawmakers this morning. Two counties have had to close for in-classroom learning, at least for the time being, said Michele Blatt, assistant state superintendent. Calhoun County went to remote learning last week and...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy