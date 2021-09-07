Young adult cannabis consumers nearly twice as likely to suffer from a heart attack, research shows

New center at BU will examine the link between cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with a special focus on understanding and preventing health disparities. Everyone is at some risk for developing a blood clot at some point in their lives—a condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people in the US each year—but for cancer patients, the odds are especially higher. Certain types of cancers drive up the risk—some blood cancers, as well as cancers of the pancreas, stomach, brain, lungs, uterus, ovaries, and kidneys—and cancer therapies can also make blood clots more likely. One of out seven cancer patients will die because of blood clotting. And for reasons that aren’t yet clear, some Black cancer patients are at even higher risk of developing blood clots than non-Black patients.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO