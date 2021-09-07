CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Young adult cannabis consumers nearly twice as likely to suffer from a heart attack, research shows

By Megan Marples, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 8 days ago

Whether you smoke it, vape it or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack. Adults under 45 years old who consumed cannabis within the last 30 days, suffered from nearly double the number of heart attacks than adults who didn't use the drug, according to research published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
happymag.tv

Cannabis use linked to heart attack risk in under-45s

A new study finds that adults under 45 who regularly smoke cannabis are more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who don’t. Researchers found that adults younger than 45 who use cannabis were twice as likely to have a heart attack, with this likelihood increasing in more frequent users.
PHARMACEUTICALS
audacy.com

Put that bong down? Young weed smokers are twice as likely to have a heart attack

Although marijuana use has become legal in some regions of the U.S., researchers say even young people should think twice before taking a hit. Why? According to a study published Tuesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, recent cannabis could make a myocardial infarction (heart attack) twice as likely in young adults aged 18 to 44.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Medical Marijuana#Heart Health#St Michael S Hospital#The University Of Toronto#Woodstock#Aha#Cable News Network Inc
USA TODAY

Risk of heart attack associated more highly with young adult cannabis users, new study finds

The risk of a heart attack in young adults is low, but a study published Tuesday shows that it increases among regular users of cannabis. The study, peer-reviewed and published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, found that cannabis consumers between the ages of 18 and 44 had a 1.3% chance of experiencing a heart attack, up from 0.8% among the same age group who did not use cannabis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox47News

Study links cannabis use to increased risk of heart attack among US adults younger than 45

A new study by the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) has found that young people who use cannabis may be at a higher risk of a heart attack. The peer-review study, published Monday and conducted in collaboration with the American Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, found that U.S. adults under 45 who had consumed cannabis within the last 30 days suffered from heart attacks at twice the rate as those who didn't use the drug.
HEALTH
WWLP 22News

Report shows attitudes toward marijuana use changing in young adults

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It appears attitudes towards marijuana use are changing as more states legalize weed for adult use. Less young adults view using marijuana as risky behavior, according to a recently released report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the National Institutes of Health. Young adults...
PHARMACEUTICALS
tctmd.com

For Young Adults, Cannabis Tied to Doubling of MI Risk

Young adults who report regular, recent cannabis use are twice as likely to have experienced an MI in their lifetimes, US observational data suggest. The absolute difference in MI between users and nonusers was 0.5%, Karim S. Ladha, MD (St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, Canada), and colleagues report in their paper, which was published Tuesday in CMAJ.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ohsu.edu

Patients with opioid use disorder die at a rate similar to heart attacks

Hospitalized patients with opioid use disorder died at a rate comparable to those who suffered heart attacks within a year of hospital discharge, according to a new study from Oregon Health & Science University. The study published in the Journal of Addiction Medicine found that almost 8% of patients with...
PORTLAND, OR
pharmacytimes.com

Patients With HIV Have an Increased Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, add to a list of cardiac risks experienced by patients with HIV. Investigators have found that individuals living with HIV have an increased risk of sudden cardiac death, especially if the virus is not well-controlled or if they have other heart disease risk factors. The findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, add to a list of cardiac risks experienced by patients with HIV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Researchers Warn Young Adults Are at Highest Risk of Obesity

Individuals aged 18-24 years are at the highest risk of weight gain and developing overweight or obesity over the next 10 years compared with all other adults, and should be a target for obesity prevention policies, say UK researchers. The research, published online September 2 in The Lancet Diabetes and...
HEALTH
healthday.com

ADHD Linked to Alzheimer Disease Across Generations

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with Alzheimer disease (AD) and any dementia across generations, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Le Zhang, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the extent to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Boston University

Why Are Black Cancer Patients at Higher Risk for Blood Clots?

New center at BU will examine the link between cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with a special focus on understanding and preventing health disparities. Everyone is at some risk for developing a blood clot at some point in their lives—a condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people in the US each year—but for cancer patients, the odds are especially higher. Certain types of cancers drive up the risk—some blood cancers, as well as cancers of the pancreas, stomach, brain, lungs, uterus, ovaries, and kidneys—and cancer therapies can also make blood clots more likely. One of out seven cancer patients will die because of blood clotting. And for reasons that aren’t yet clear, some Black cancer patients are at even higher risk of developing blood clots than non-Black patients.
CANCER
Healthline

Black and Mexican Americans Diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes at Younger Ages

Researchers say Black and Mexican Americans are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at younger ages than other groups. They note that the earlier a person develops type 2 diabetes the more likely they are to develop cardiovascular disease. Experts say health issues such as high blood pressure as well as...
HEALTH
David Heitz

Father hides genetic brain disease from son

David Heitz and his father Benny in 1991.Photo submitted. My dad spent his entire adult life telling people he was sick. Nobody believed him. Dad had trouble getting around. He generally spent much of his life a miserable person.
operawire.com

UPDATE: Ainhoa Arteta Did Not Suffer Heart Attack

Editor’s Note: In a previous version of this article we reported that soprano Ainhoa Arteta had suffered a heart attack. However it was brought to our attention by a source close to Ms Arteta that this information was false. We apologize for any distress that the propagation of this false information has caused Ms Arteta and her family and friends in this difficult time. An altered version of the article follows.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy