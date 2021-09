The disparity between those who are vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated in California has never been more stark. State health officials released data on Wednesday that put the 7-day case rate per 100,000 for unvaccinated residents on par with that seen in Mississippi as a whole which, earlier this week, was crowned America’s least-vaccinated state by AP, which put the portion of fully vaccinated residents at 38%. California has 56% of all its eligible residents vaccinated. New numbers from the Golden State show that for the week of August 22 – August 28, “the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO