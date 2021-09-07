SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio

Amazon today announced a sweeping set of updates to its Luna gaming service, with new channels, games, devices, co-play, and more. “It has been nearly a year since Team Luna introduced and then launched Amazon Luna and the feedback we’ve received in early access has been invaluable,” Amazon’s Gabi Knight writes in the announcement post. “We’ve learned so much from the customers who have joined us on the journey thus far and we are committed to continuing to make Luna even better. Today, we are excited to announce availability on more devices, an expanded lineup of new channels and games, and new ways to play together with Luna Couch [and], starting today, [on] Fire tablets and Chromebooks.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO