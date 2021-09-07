CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ('SPI Energy' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced the launch of a new Solar4America Amazon Store for Solarjuice Technology Inc., a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ('SolarJuice').

