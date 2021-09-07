CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: N. Carolina has 170 clusters in schools, centers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials on Tuesday released a report showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of pupils quarantined statewide or the share of those forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
COVID rates on the decline again in Southern Oregon

Southern Oregon — Coronavirus cases are back on a downward trend in the Rogue Valley after skyrocketing to new heights last month. In the past week, the daily average of new cases in Jackson and Josephine Counties are close to half of what they were a month ago, when health officials were sounding the alarm about hospital systems becoming overwhelmed.
East Carolina identifies COVID-19 clusters in 10 of its 15 residence halls

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University on Friday released a notification of COVID-19 cluster cases in 10 of its 15 residence halls. The release states there are coronavirus clusters, meaning five or more cases, in Scott Residence Hall (10 cases), Legacy Residence Hall (five cases), Tyler Residence hall (six cases), Jones Residence Hall (six cases), Fletcher Residence Hall (eight cases), Greene Residence Hall (six cases), White Residence Hall (nine cases), and Umstead Residence Hall (seven cases).
Three Cumberland County schools impacted by COVID-19 clusters

Roseboro, N.C. — Three Cumberland County schools have been impacted by COVID-19 clusters. The district notified parents Wednesday night that all practices and games at Cape Fear High School and Jack Britt High School are temporarily halted due to coronavirus. Another COVID-19 cluster is impacting Beaver Dam Elementary in Roseboro,...
COVID-19 in NC: 11 Wake County schools on NCDHHS list of clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of K-12 schools with COVID-19 clusters across the state climbed more than 60 percent during the past week. With the 2021-22 school year well underway for traditional schools, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had 73 schools on its list of ongoing clusters Tuesday, up from 45 a week ago.
Cluster of COVID-19 cases at middle school in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Apple Valley Middle School in Henderson County has confirmed five cases of COVID-19. According to the press release by Henderson County Public Schools, the cases have been lab-confirmed and met the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services definition of a cluster. Henderson County...
COVID-19 cluster identified in Eaton Elementary School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Public Health Department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases at Eaton Elementary School. A cluster is defined as 5 connected positive cases within a 14-day timeframe. The cluster was maintained within the student group upon completion of contact...
COVID-19 School Clusters At Highest Level Since Pandemic's Start

Classes are back in session and COVID-19 cases connected to schools are on the rise once again. A report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows during the month of August, COVID-19 clusters associated with K-12 schools were at the highest level since the pandemic began. A cluster is defined as five or more cases with a plausible epidemiologic linkage.
COVID-19 clusters increase among North Carolina student athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among its school sports teams. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says that between July 1 and Sept. 2, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45 percent of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools.
More School COVID-19 Clusters Are Reported In The Charlotte Region

The number of COVID-19 clusters in Charlotte-area schools continues to grow. North Carolina considers cases in K-12 schools a cluster if there are five or more cases connected to school spread. The report posted Tuesday, which covers the second full week of classes for most North Carolina public schools, includes these new listings:
ENC counties with coronavirus clusters in schools and child care settings

RALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina health officials released a report on Tuesday showing 170 ongoing COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools or child care settings. While the state Department of Health and Human Services said it does not have data on the number of students quarantined statewide or how many were forced to miss school without a remote learning option, districts without mask-wearing requirements are seeing substantially more spread of the virus and hours of lost learning among students.
Georgia needs to update lead standards, official says

A top state public health official told a House of Representatives study committee on Monday that Georgia should require a full clearance inspection after a lead abatement inspection. Currently, according to Christy Kuriatnyk, director of the Georgia Healthy Homes and Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, all that’s required is a visual inspection.
More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – More than 4,300 state workers are seeking an exemption to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. That’s about 7% of the approximately 60,000 employees subject to the requirement. In August, the governor ordered state workers, school workers and some health-care employees to be vaccinated, without...
