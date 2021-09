Deadline day proved to be a quiet one for Albion with the club opting against making another addition before the transfer window closed. It’s fair to say supporters were hoping for at least one more new recruit – with social media awash with angry posts once it became clear signings would not be forthcoming. There seemed to be two main complaints. The first was that the squad lacks a natural goalscorer, while the second focused on the cover that exists behind Valerien Ismael’s starting XI.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO