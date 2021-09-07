TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International Demand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has recently secured a EUR 200,000+ contract for the Company's SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform with a leading Italian luxury ecommerce retailer. The Client is a subsidiary of a seventy-year-old leading European retail development group with a retail presence in over 25 European countries. The group is also eying expansion into North America and Asia of its luxury pet brands and will leverage Snipp's technology to create a unified platform to facilitate its expansion by gathering unique zero- and first-party data to create a more personalized relationship with its customers globally.

