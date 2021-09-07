CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese FM to visit S.Korea amid stalled N.Korea talks

By Hyonhee Shin
Reuters
 8 days ago
SEOUL (Reuters) - China’s foreign minister will visit South Korea next week amid stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, will arrive in Seoul on Sept. 14 for a two-day stay and hold talks the next day with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, the ministry said.

“The two ministers plan to exchange in-depth opinions about the situation of the Korean peninsula and regional and global issues,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that both sides would hold a separate meeting to explore ways to promote cultural exchanges ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Wang’s trip comes amid stalled negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes in return for U.S. sanctions relief, which fell apart in 2019.

A reactivation of inter-Korean hotlines in July boosted hopes for a restart of the denuclearisation talks. But North Korea stopped answering the hotlines as South Korea and the United States began their annual military exercises last month, which Pyongyang has warned could trigger a security crisis.

A day before Wang’s arrival, the chief nuclear negotiators of South Korea, the United States and Japan will most likely meet in Tokyo, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Seoul’s foreign ministry spokesman said that meeting has not yet been finalised.

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said in Seoul late last month that Washington has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and that he is ready to resume dialogue “anywhere at any time.”

South Korea and China could also discuss a visit to Seoul by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which had been expected early last year but was postponed amid the pandemic.

China, North Korea’s sole major ally, has played a key role in efforts to press it to dismantle its nuclear programmes.

North and South Korea conduct duelling missile tests as arms race heats up

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - North Korea and South Korea test fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest volley in an arms race that has seen both countries develop increasingly sophisticated weapons while efforts to get talks going on defusing tension prove fruitless. South Korea tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM),...
WORLD
N.Korea tests ballistic missiles amid deadlocked nuclear talks

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, days after testing a long-range cruise missile. Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons programme amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic...
MILITARY
Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
POLITICS
China slams upcoming Quad September 24 summit

Beijing [China], September 14 (ANI): China on Tuesday slammed the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) upcoming summit on September 24 saying that the group was "closed, exclusive, and targeted small circles...unpopular and have no way out."US President Joe Biden will be hosting the first in-person Quad summit on September 24 in Washington which will be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga respectively.
POLITICS
