France's wine output set for 29% fall, farm ministry says

By Reuters Staff
 8 days ago

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - France’s wine output is expected to fall to 33.3 million hectolitres this year, down 29% and its lowest in decades after vineyards were hit by spring frost, France’s farm ministry said on Tuesday.

That would be 25% below the average of the past five years, it said.

A hectolitre is the equivalent of 100 litres, or around 133 standard wine bottles. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)

