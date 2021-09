Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. TOLEDO, OHIO | Counting volunteers and special guests, north of 130,000 people flocked to Inverness Club for the week of the Solheim Cup. And as winning European captain Catriona Matthew said, “Imagine if the Europeans had been able to travel (which they weren’t because of COVID-19). We might have been up at 200,000.” Then Matthew added. “I think it's events like these that grow the game and grow women's golf. And we've put on another spectacular performance this time.”

