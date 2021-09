Venom: Let There Be Carnage has gotten a new release date once again, but this time, the sequel has been moved forward instead of pushed back. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to be released in theaters earlier than we thought, providing a slice of good news to Marvel fans who've long been eagerly anticipating the sequel. Thanks to the pandemic, the Venom sequel has had a lot of trouble staying committed to a release date, recently getting delayed to Oct. 15 for a head-to-head opening with Halloween Kills. Now, Sony has announced that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been officially moved up to Oct. 1.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO