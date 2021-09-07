Factbox-Germany's election and the finance industry
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany elects a new parliament on Sept. 26, with potential ramifications for its financial industry.
Here are details on how the parties in the running to lead the next government would like to shape finance, with the Green party offering some of the most concrete proposals:
GREENS
Chancellor candidate: Annalena Baerbock
CDU/CSU
Chancellor candidate: Armin Laschet
SPD
Chancellor candidate: Olaf Scholz
FDP
The business-friendly Free Democrats, under party leader Christian Lindner, could participate in a new government but will not lead it. They are calling for taxes to be lowered for businesses, and red tape eased.
