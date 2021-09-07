The keys to staying connected to your kids this pandemic school year

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Thursday, September 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. School started this week for some local districts, with more to come in the days ahead. We check in with educators from around the state about what it means to have kids back in the building in this most unusual of years. Yesterday, we caught up with an art teacher and a superintendent. Today, we hear from a school nurse at Boston Green Academy, a high school in Brighton. We also check in with WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung for a wider view on what parents and teachers are weighing as students head back to classrooms.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO