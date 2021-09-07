Los Angeles Angels vs San Diego Padres 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Most of the time, you aren’t fond of your opponent while they are in town. For the Chicago White Sox, however, it is a pleasure to welcome Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. This is a big series for a few different reasons. The first reason is that the White Sox are trying to clinch a playoff berth. Their magic number is nine. The second reason is that we get to watch Shohei Ohtani play in our stadium.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO