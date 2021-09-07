CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 8 days ago

The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting the Washington Mystics at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Tuesday September 7, at 22:00 in a high caliber duel between two of the three best teams currently in each conference. The Storm are coming off a victory that ended their previous three-game losing streak and are second in the West. The Mystics are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the third place of the East.

