CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Richard Madden: Filming Eternals was physically draining

By Celebretainment
Inside Nova
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Madden says it was "physically f****** draining" shooting 'Eternals'. The 35-year-old actor plays the role of Ikaris, who can fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, in the hotly-anticipated Marvel movie, and he spent a lot of time on wires to perform the flying scenes, which took its toll.

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals: New Look At Costumes Revealed On Total Film Covers

Eternals fans just got a new look at the Marvel heroes' costumes on the cover of Total Film. The magazine tweeted out multiple shots of the team in their new duds this morning. You get Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Barry Keoghan (Druig) all here. These Eternals costumes have been a big source of conversation among the fandom since this movie was announced. Jack Kirby is a legend, and some fans were hoping for a more faithful translation of their look. But, it was always going to be hard to adapt the book. Marvel is trying to find their way with the new property and fans are warming up to the modern superhero suits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
seattlepi.com

Will Smith's 'King Richard' to Close AFI Film Festival

Will Smith starrer “King Richard” will close the AFI Fest on Nov. 14 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the American Film Institute announced Wednesday. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film follows Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and his life raising the champion athletes. AFI graduate Robert Elswit is cinematographer on the Warner Bros. film.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Hardy Classic Is Finding New Life On Netflix

A classic Tom Hardy action movie is finding new life on Netflix right now. The British star has starred in some of the biggest Hollywood films around over the course of his career so far, from 2010’s Inception to 2018’s Venom. One of the most acclaimed projects he’s been in has to be 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, a relaunch of the classic post-apocalyptic franchise in which Hardy took over the title role from Mel Gibson.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Madden
bleedingcool.com

Eternals: Chloé Zhao Was Influenced By Denis Villeneuve's Films

From the moment we got to see a frame of Eternals, it was quite clear that director Chloé Zhao was going to make something unique. While the first trailer was rather underwhelming, mostly due to a weird song choice, the second was a lot better, and now that Shang-Chi is out, Marvel can start hyping this movie up. Eternals is one of the big releases of the fall season alone, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune next month. Harper's Bazaar had a conversation between the two characters, and Zhao admitted that she used stills from Villeneuve's work when she pitched Eternals to Marvel.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"King Richard" Film To Feature Beyonce Collab With Roc Nation's DIXSON

According to new reports, Beyonce is adding her touch to the King Richard biopic with a new musical selection for the film. It was during the Telluride Film Festival that the track was revealed at the Thursday night premiere. The cut, titled "Be Alive," is produced and co-written by Roc...
MOVIES
thewestsidegazette.com

Will Smith gets Oscar buzz with upcoming King Richard” film

Hollywood has made it clear that biopics perform well at the box office. In recent years, we’ve seen biopics about Judy Garland, Elton John, Billie Holliday, and Aretha Franklin. Hollywood also loves to release biopics of famous singers or entertainers. This November, Richard Williams will get the pleasure of having his life captured on the big screen. Williams is the father of legendary tennis phenomenon’s Venus and Serena Williams. Academy Award Nominee Will Smith will tackle the starring role. Top critics are already raving about the movie.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Wonderland Magazine
The Week

returns with Mike Richards-hosted episodes filmed before his ouster

Jeopardy! returned Monday for its new season with a premiere episode hosted by Mike Richards, the quiz show's former executive producer who was ousted as its new host after just one day of taping. Richards filmed a week's worth of episodes during his brief stint as host, which will air through Friday despite his high-profile exit.
TV & VIDEOS
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy