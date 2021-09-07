CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B gives birth to a baby boy

By Tina Campbell
 8 days ago
Cardi B is officially a proud mother of two.

Confirming the news on Instagram with an adorable snap showing off their new addition, Cardi told her 108million followers that they were “overjoyed” following the tot’s birth.

No word as yet on a name, but he’s already in good company sharing his birthday with Beyonce, who turned 40 this year.

Cardi and Offset also share daughter Kulture, 3, while Offset is dad to three other children from previous relationships.

Related
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Has Her First Day of School After Becoming a Big Sister

Cardi B has sent her daughter, Kulture, off to school for the first time. The rapper and her husband, Migos member Offset, shared adorable pics of the 3-year-old as she went to school this week. In one of the shots, Kulture kisses her father on the cheek while standing by a car. The toddler is dressed in a stylish olive green jacket over a white turtleneck and a matching green skirt. She also has her braids tied back and holds a Disney Princess-themed rolling backpack.
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B’s firstborn Kulture heads to her first day of school after welcoming a baby brother

Shortly after Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together, their firstborn, 3-year-old Kulture Kiari Cephus, is headed to her first day of school. In honor of the special occasion, the Migos rapper posted a sweet snap of the school send off, showing his little one giving him a kiss on the cheek and she holds onto her adorable Disney princess rolling backpack. The father of five--who also has Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, Kalea, 6 from previous relationships--was holding up an umbrella to keep both him and Kulture dry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Cardi B
Marie Claire

Cardi B and Offset Shared Sweet Hospital Pics After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, and have each proudly shared a sweet family moment with him on Instagram. Cardi was first to announce her son's arrival, sharing a photo of herself and Offset sitting up together on her hospital bed looking down dotingly at their little boy with the caption, "9/4/21." Hearty congratulations poured in from the likes of Kris Jenner, Taraji P. Henson and Chance the Rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Cardi B and Offset Announce Birth of Second Child

Cardi B has given birth to her second child, sharing a photo of herself in the hospital with her baby and her husband Offset. The child was born on Saturday, September 4. In a statement to Hollywood Life, the rappers said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Cardi B And Offset Share Picture Announcing Their Newborn Baby Boy

Cardi B gave new meaning to the idea of Labor Day. The award-winning rapper along with husband Offset, just welcomed their second child into the world. The couple made the announcement introducing their newborn baby boy via Instagram on Monday (September 6). In the post, Cardi and Offset are pictured in what looks to be a delivery room in a hospital with Cardi covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket holding their newest bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Cardi B Asks to Delay Trial in Album Cover Case Due to New Baby's Birth

Cardi B's a mother of 2 now ... so she's asking the judge to postpone the trial over her 'Gangsta Bitch' cover art, which she was sued over nearly 4 years ago. If you don't recall ... the album cover for Cardi's debut mixtape -- "Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1" -- features the rapper sitting back, drinking a beer, while a man with an elaborate back tattoo puts his head between her legs.
CELEBRITIES
hypefresh.co

Cardi B & Offset Gave Birth To Their First Son On Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend catered to tons of celebrations and festivals. Celebrities even celebrated the holiday in a huge way. One superstar couple that took the cake on having the best Labor Day Weekend were Cardi B and Offset. The famous couple made a big announcement last weekend; they welcomed their second child, their newborn son. Now Cardi B and Offset have become the parents of two children. After a few rocky years in their marriage, they made everything work out for the better.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shows Off Growing Baby Bump With Offset In NYC

There’s no denying that the past year has been a whirlwind for everyone, but the infamous on-again-off-again Offset and Cardi B certainly dealt with more drama than most. After calling off their divorce back in November of 2020, the couple took some time to work on their relationship, which ultimately resulted in the conception of their second child together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Allure

This Cardi B Lookalike Is Making the Internet Do One Big Double-Take

After a New York City-based hairstylist posted a TikTok of her client who greatly resembles Cardi B, the video is making its rounds on the internet. Every so often there's a celebrity lookalike who drives the internet into a frenzy, such as the Lindsay Lohan doppelgänger who reenacted iconic scenes from The Parent Trap on TikTok or the 19-year old model that looks just like Gisele Bündchen. This time around, it looks like the internet has found Cardi B's long-lost twin. After New York City-based hairstylist Claudelande shared a video of her client Ashley with the rapper's "Up" song playing in the background, folks ran to the comments in awe and shock that the person sitting in the chair wasn't the regular degular smegular rapper from the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jammin1057.com

A Woman Goes Viral For Looking Like Cardi B

A woman has gone viral because she really looks a lot like rapper Cardi B. A Twitter user by @llermeilla tweeted to her followers, “i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them…. wtf?!?!!!” with photos of the woman getting her hair done.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children & Their Mothers

Offset is soon to be the father of five! Learn more about the Migos rapper’s four children. Rapper Offset, 29, is preparing to have his second child with his wife Cardi B, 28, and his fifth child in general. Cardi and the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper announced that their second baby was on the way, during a June performance at the BET Awards, where Cardi debuted her baby bump! While he’s been married to the “Up” rapper since 2017, Offset has had kids with three other women before he and Cardi settled down.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
gizmostory.com

Pop Singer Cardi B’s New Look like a Cardi C: Image Go Viral

One of the most worldwide famous pop singers, Cardi B, has boosted the internet. She is one of the greatest singers of America. She is known for her famous hit Taki Taki and Girls Like You, and many more are there. Although moreover she is famous for her songs, at the same time, she is also known for her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
MUSIC
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
