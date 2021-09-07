Cardi B gives birth to a baby boy

Cardi B is officially a proud mother of two.

Confirming the news on Instagram with an adorable snap showing off their new addition, Cardi told her 108million followers that they were “overjoyed” following the tot’s birth.

No word as yet on a name, but he’s already in good company sharing his birthday with Beyonce, who turned 40 this year.

Cardi and Offset also share daughter Kulture, 3, while Offset is dad to three other children from previous relationships.