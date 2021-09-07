IBM Partner SPACETIME Release Intelligent Avatars Powered by IBM Watson
Auckland, New Zealand: IBM artificial intelligence partner SPACETIME today announced the release of a new “plug and play” avatar-based virtual assistant (chatbot). Powered by IBM is world-leading Watson artificial intelligence, the solution allows customers to select an avatar of their choice, ranging from simple animated cartoon characters right through to hyper-realistic digital humans. The company says avatars make chatbots far more engaging and helps companies represent their brand to customers better.martechseries.com
