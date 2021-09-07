CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

IBM Partner SPACETIME Release Intelligent Avatars Powered by IBM Watson

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuckland, New Zealand: IBM artificial intelligence partner SPACETIME today announced the release of a new “plug and play” avatar-based virtual assistant (chatbot). Powered by IBM is world-leading Watson artificial intelligence, the solution allows customers to select an avatar of their choice, ranging from simple animated cartoon characters right through to hyper-realistic digital humans. The company says avatars make chatbots far more engaging and helps companies represent their brand to customers better.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

A spinoff will bring IBM's cloud successes more to the forefront. The company continues to increase its dividend and reduce its debt. Uncertainties could deter some investors in the near term. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out...
BUSINESS
fox4now.com

IBM US Open

How are these cutting-edge technologies impacting sports, and bettering the fan experience, and how is IBM working with sports organizations to digitally transform the games? New for this year, IBM is introducing AI-powered fan experiences for tennis and football fans, in partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), which hosts the US Open, and with ESPN via ESPN Fantasy Football.
TECHNOLOGY
IEEE Spectrum

Tomorrow’s AI Will Reason Like Humans, IBM Watson Developer Predicts

When David Nahamoo was a high school student in Iran, he wanted to pursue a career in mathematics or physics. But after talking over career options with his friends, he says, he was "pointed in the direction of a good career in Iran" and instead decided to become an electrical engineer. Today the IEEE Life Fellow is CTO of Pryon, a startup in Raleigh, N.C., that is developing a natural-language-processing AI system for businesses. The company's programs aim to make companies more productive, reducing costs and eliminating inefficiencies.
SOFTWARE
IBM - United States

Set up Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes on IBM Power Systems Virtual Server

This tutorial is part of the Learning path: Deploying Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.x on IBM Power Systems Virtual Servers. In this tutorial, you will deploy a Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes console on IBM Power Systems Virtual Server. You can use this console to quickly and easily deploy applications and policies on one or multiple clusters. This tutorial provides you resources and explanations to set up an example application and policy.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Watson#Spacetime#Erp#Chatbots#Martech Interview#Facteus#Gartner#Ocr#Marketing Technology News#Hootsuite
mobileworldlive.com

IBM taps Exium for 5G edge security

IBM selected security start-up Exium to help customers run AI or IoT applications across hybrid cloud environments, laying the groundwork for 5G-enabled IoT and private networking. The company will sell Exium’s services in tandem with its open source Edge Application Manager, with customers paying the start-up a monthly fee per...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

New IBM Power E1080 server promises dramatic increases in energy efficiency, power

IBM claims it can consolidate the work of 126 competitive servers down to just two E1080s, saving 80% in energy costs, by the company’s estimation. What’s more, the company says, “The new server has set a new world record in a SAP benchmark that measures performance for key SAP applications, needing only half the resources used by x86 competitive servers to beat them by 40%.”
ECONOMY
Fortune

The innovative engine of IBM’s design philosophy

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When IBM acquired Austin-based business processing software company Lombardi Software in 2010, Phil Gilbert, then Lombardi CEO, stayed on and was tasked with doing at IBM whatever it was he did at his former company to make customers love their product. Turns out, that thing was a working design practice. But it wasn’t so much the practice itself that tipped the scales, but the way Gilbert and his team spread it across every facet of the organization from product development, to sales to finance and on and on. One year in at IBM, things were going so well that Gilbert was asked to integrate his process not just in his own little Lombardi silo, but throughout IBM. “What we did there was we primarily brought in a new skill set – designers – and we educated the non-designers about the role of designers in the product development process,” says Gilbert. “We integrated designers into the team in a fundamental way. Design and design thinking are not things; cultural transformation doesn’t happen until you put it into practice.”
HOME & GARDEN
martechseries.com

IBM Watson Launches New AI and Automation Features to Help Businesses Transform Customer Service

IBM today announced the launch of new AI and automation capabilities in IBM Watson Assistant designed to make it easier for businesses to create enhanced customer service experiences across any channel – phone, web, SMS and any messaging platform. This includes a new collaboration with IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service provider, to set up and test a voice agent, and a new agent app designed to enable a seamless hand-off to a live agent while maintaining the conversation’s context.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Avatar
Country
Australia
HPCwire

IBM Introduces its First Power10-based Server, the Power E1080; Targets Hybrid Cloud

IBM today introduced the Power E1080 server, its first system powered by a Power10 IBM microprocessor. The new system reinforces IBM’s emphasis on hybrid cloud markets and the new chip beefs up its inference capabilities. IBM – like other CPU makers – is hoping to make inferencing a core capability of host CPUs and diminish the need for separate AI accelerators. IBM’s Power8 and Power9 were usually paired with Nvidia GPUs to deliver AI (and HPC) capabilities.
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

IBM unveils new generation of IBM power servers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IBM today announced the new IBM Power E1080 server, the first in a new family of servers based on the new IBM Power10 processor, designed specifically for hybrid cloud environments. The IBM Power10-equipped E1080 server is engineered to be one of the most...
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

IBM announces Telum chip

IBM announced the IBM Telum Processor which will be the central processor chip for the next generation IBM Z and LinuxONE systems. The 7 nm microprocessor is engineered to meet the demands its clients face for gaining AI-based insights from their data without compromising response time for high volume transactional workloads. Big Blue said that the IBM Telum is designed with a new dedicated on-chip accelerator for AI inference, to enable real time AI embedded directly in transactional workloads, alongside improvements for performance, security and availability.
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

IBM Rolls Out First Power10 Server

While the largest server manufacturers focus on systems built around industry-standard x86 chips, International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) goes a different way. The century-old tech giant sold off its x86-based server business long ago and today, it focuses on hulking mainframes and its high-end Power servers. IBM is still the fifth-largest server manufacturer in the world in terms of revenue, capturing just over 5% of the market in the first quarter of this year.
COMPUTERS
CIO

A Look Inside IBM Cloud for VMware Regulated Workloads

Financial institutions face challenges from every corner, whether it’s the scrutiny of regulators or the schemes of sophisticated cybercriminals determined to extort and steal. And if that wasn’t enough, the financial services landscape is more competitive than ever, with agile newcomers working hard to poach valuable customers. Consequently, it’s never...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

IBM launches Watson Assistant capabilities for call center automation

IBM today announced the launch of new capabilities in Watson Assistant, its platform that lets customers build conversational interfaces into apps, devices, and channels. Thanks to a collaboration with IntelePeer, it’s now easier to set up and test Watson Assistant voice agents. And a new Agent App allows for a more seamless handoff to a live agent.
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

IBM Focuses on AI Business, Adds New Features to Watson

International Business Machines Corporation IBM recently announced the addition of new functionalities to IBM Watson Assistant. This will enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered automation offerings and make it easier for businesses to create enhanced customer service experiences across multiple channels. Among the announcement is an add-on for IntelePeer Atmosphere Communications Platform-as-a-Service....
SOFTWARE
IT Jungle

Modernize Your IBM i Using Other People’s Code

IBM i users are moving their applications to the leading edge quickly by connecting their RPG and COBOL code to the exploding number of publicly available APIs. In just the last few months here at Eradani, we have worked with customers who are providing the latest in shopping experiences by connecting their applications to Shopify, Wix, and Amazon. We have helped customers automate logistics and provide real time shipping information using APIs from UPS, USPS, Project44, Shipengine, and many others. Some of our finance industry companies are using APIs to get vehicle information and property information for loan documents and insurance.
SOFTWARE
IT Jungle

IBM Drops Power10 Into Big, Bad Iron First

After a long, long wait – it has been nearly four years since the first Power9 machine was launched in the “Witherspoon” Power AC922 supercomputing node back in December 2017 based on the 24-core “Nimbus” Power9 processor and just over three years since the high-end “Fleetwood” Power E980 system debuted with the 12-core “Cumulus” Power9 variant – the first machines out of IBM based on the Power10 processor are being unveiled.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

CallRail Achieves Security and Privacy Milestone by Meeting SOC 2 Type II Criteria

CallRail reinforces its commitment to customer security, availability, and confidentiality. CallRail, an integrated marketing analytics and business communications platform, announced today that it has achieved a major milestone showcasing the company’s compliance with the industry’s leading security and privacy standards by earning its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II attestation. To achieve SOC 2, organizations must undergo an extensive auditing process to validate the systems and controls designed by an organization to secure its customer data.
DATA PRIVACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy