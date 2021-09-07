Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baraga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 04:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baraga The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Baraga County in north central Upper Michigan * Until 445 AM EDT. * At 420 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baraga, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Baraga around 425 AM EDT. L`anse and Alberta around 430 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH