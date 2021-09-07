Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by computer model that nailed Allen’s huge year

Tennessee tight end Jonnu Smith was one of the Fantasy football sleepers last season. He played a significant role in the Titans’ offense, seeing at least five targets in seven games. Smith averaged 16.0 PPR points per game during that stretch, but he is still listed relatively low in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Smith is now with New England, where he is hoping to be one of rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ top targets. Is Smith going to be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers to watch? Before setting your 2021 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.