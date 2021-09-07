CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Richard Madden: Filming Eternals was physically draining

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Madden says it was "physically f****** draining" shooting 'Eternals'. The 35-year-old actor plays the role of Ikaris, who can fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, in the hotly-anticipated Marvel movie, and he spent a lot of time on wires to perform the flying scenes, which took its toll.

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Hardy Classic Is Finding New Life On Netflix

A classic Tom Hardy action movie is finding new life on Netflix right now. The British star has starred in some of the biggest Hollywood films around over the course of his career so far, from 2010’s Inception to 2018’s Venom. One of the most acclaimed projects he’s been in has to be 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, a relaunch of the classic post-apocalyptic franchise in which Hardy took over the title role from Mel Gibson.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith in ‘King Richard’: Film Review | Telluride 2021

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Telluride world premiere, King Richard, is an unusual picture to come from a major studio these days. Although Warner Bros. has made other inspirational sports movies, notably the Sandra Bullock drama The Blind Side, this new movie features nuances and complexities more likely to be found in indie releases. Although it will certainly be sold to emphasize Will Smith’s Oscar-contending performance, the actor creates a more ambiguous protagonist than we expect to see in what might have been a formulaic story of a Black family’s triumph. Richard Williams is the father of Venus and Serena Williams, who drove...
COMPTON, CA
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals: New Look At Costumes Revealed On Total Film Covers

Eternals fans just got a new look at the Marvel heroes' costumes on the cover of Total Film. The magazine tweeted out multiple shots of the team in their new duds this morning. You get Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Barry Keoghan (Druig) all here. These Eternals costumes have been a big source of conversation among the fandom since this movie was announced. Jack Kirby is a legend, and some fans were hoping for a more faithful translation of their look. But, it was always going to be hard to adapt the book. Marvel is trying to find their way with the new property and fans are warming up to the modern superhero suits.
BEAUTY & FASHION
heroichollywood.com

Disney Confirms ‘Eternals’ Theatrical Release & Plots 2024 Marvel Films

Disney has committed to a theatrical release for Eternals and announced several release dates for 2024 Marvel films. As we head into the fall, it was revealed recently that Halloween Kills will be available on Peacock alongside its theatrical release in October while several other films have faced delays. However, Sony moved up Venom: Let There Be Carnage after the box office success of Shang-Chi.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Madden
hazard-herald.com

Uzo Aduba secretly married last year

Uzo Aduba got married last year. The 40-year-old actress secretly tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting in a low-key ceremony in New York some time in 2020, sources confirmed to People magazine. The insider added: "They are celebrating their one-year anniversary this year." The confirmation came after the 'In...
CELEBRITIES
bleedingcool.com

Eternals: Chloé Zhao Was Influenced By Denis Villeneuve's Films

From the moment we got to see a frame of Eternals, it was quite clear that director Chloé Zhao was going to make something unique. While the first trailer was rather underwhelming, mostly due to a weird song choice, the second was a lot better, and now that Shang-Chi is out, Marvel can start hyping this movie up. Eternals is one of the big releases of the fall season alone, with Denis Villeneuve's Dune next month. Harper's Bazaar had a conversation between the two characters, and Zhao admitted that she used stills from Villeneuve's work when she pitched Eternals to Marvel.
MOVIES
The Week

returns with Mike Richards-hosted episodes filmed before his ouster

Jeopardy! returned Monday for its new season with a premiere episode hosted by Mike Richards, the quiz show's former executive producer who was ousted as its new host after just one day of taping. Richards filmed a week's worth of episodes during his brief stint as host, which will air through Friday despite his high-profile exit.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Wonderland Magazine
hotnewhiphop.com

"King Richard" Film To Feature Beyonce Collab With Roc Nation's DIXSON

According to new reports, Beyonce is adding her touch to the King Richard biopic with a new musical selection for the film. It was during the Telluride Film Festival that the track was revealed at the Thursday night premiere. The cut, titled "Be Alive," is produced and co-written by Roc...
MOVIES
hazard-herald.com

Jason Momoa desperate for Dune 2

Jason Momoa has admitted he's desperate to start work on the 'Dune' sequel. The 42-year-old actor - who plays Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 epic science fiction novel of the same name - has reacted to the news of a follow-up after the filmmaker admitted he'll be ready to start work on it next year, if it gets greenlit by the studio.
MOVIES
FanSided

Tom Hardy brought the perfect date to the Venom 2 premiere red carpet

Tom Hardy clearly knows how to make an entrance. And what better way to make a red carpet appearance than with the perfect date?. For the Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiere in London, which took place on September 14, Hardy decided to step out with none other than his pup, Blue, a French Bulldog. And honestly, we are here for it. In fact, it just feels like Blue was the real star of this red carpet, even if we are fans of Tom Hardy too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy