How Crypto is Changing for Institutional Investment

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Bitcoin has long had a reputation for being a space inhabited by thieves, hackers, money launderers, drug dealers and other criminals. Much criminal activity has been able to thrive thanks to the anonymity and lack of regulation afforded by cryptocurrency. As the market cap of crypto has increased, more and more scrutiny has been brought on the space. This scrutiny has meant that users' anonymity is not the implicit necessity that it once was. A report published by Chainalysis in 2021 found that just 2.1% of all cryptocurrency transaction volume was used for criminal activity in 2019.

hackernoon.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
HackerNoon

Top NFT and DeFi Marriages That Fix Common NFT Problems

NFTs or Non Fungible tokens are the new innovation born out of blockchain technology. Artists and creators around the world are feeling a sense of liberation. The idea opens up a whole new world of possibilities and utilization but also of easier accessibility. NFT is a unit or structure of data utilizing the ERC-721 framework of the. Ethereum network that allows the transfer of digital ownership. You connect the Metadata of the image or. any file with the data structure or NFT, and there you have it. You have to do is access any of the NFT platforms to modify your now-ready digital art/NFT in accordance with blockchain’s requirements and list it to sell or auction.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Singaporean blockchain payment platform WadzPay announce partnership with XinFin

WadzPay, a leading blockchain-based payments platform from Singapore, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company, XinFin. In addition to supporting the increasing need for digital transactions, one of the advantages of payments in digital currency is the guarantee of lower fees, faster processing...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Solana Inflows Dwarf Bitcoin Investments As Institutions Diversify to Other Crypto Assets

High-performance blockchain Solana (SOL) is growing in popularity among cryptocurrency investors, threatening more established crypto asset investment products. According to digital asset management firm CoinShares, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw more inflows than Bitcoin and Ethereum during the week ending September 13th. During the period when the cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Bitcoin vs Dogecoin: An Honest Comparison

Dogecoin started as a joke back in 2013 when IBM engineer Billy Markus and Adobe engineer Jackson Palmer created it. Bitcoin is the pioneer of cryptocurrencies, and its birth dates back to 2009. The total supply of Bitcoin was pre-defined at 21m. We already have 18.8m Bitcoin circulating in the market, leaving behind a very limited value before the mining stops for good. The coin is so concentrated that the top 2% of its users currently hold 95% of Bitcoin’s supply. Bitcoin mining is a very high maintenance task that requires costly investments.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Is Most Institutionally Investable Crypto, as BTC Mining Margins Stay Strong Despite Market Uncertainty: Report

The team at BitOoda, an international digital asset financial technology & services platform providing next-gen risk management solutions, best-execution brokerage & expert market analysis, notes in a recent crypto market update that Bitcoin (BTC) dropped around 5.1% WoW, settling at $46,187 “as of midnight UTC on 9/8.”. The BTC price...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

ARK Invest Targets Canadian Bitcoin ETF Investment

ARK focuses on investments in disruptive innovation. Image: Shutterstock. ARK Invest, the asset management firm helmed by Cathie Wood, has revised the prospectus for its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) to open the possibility of investing in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Canada. According to an amended SEC filing...
STOCKS
u.today

Interactive Brokers Announced Launch of Cryptocurrency Trading Via Paxos

Interactive Brokers announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading via Paxos Trust Company, which is going to provide a unique user experience on its trading platform. The list of cryptocurrencies available for trading consists of the most popular assets on the market: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. According to the report, the fee is going to be set at 0.12% depending on the monthly trading volume of an account.
MARKETS
u.today

PlutuSwap to Become Key to Opportunities on Cardano Blockchain

PlutuSwap races against time in the development of its Automated Market Maker platform, which they promised that when launched, it will be the choice DEX/AMM platform for the Cardano Blockchain. Plutuswap is a decentralized exchange using the Extended Automated Market Maker (EAMM) protocol as its backbone, built on the Cardano...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – September 13th – ADA’s Alonzo Update, Grayscale Trusts + ARK Investment, South Korea Crackdown, XRP + Ripple Executives

Smart Contracts Are Now Available on Cardano Following Alonzo Hardfork. Three Grayscale Trusts to Report to SEC + Ark to Invest in Canadian ETF. South Korea Continues Crackdown on Crypto Exchanges. Ex Ripple Executives Launch Micropayment Platform + XRP to Be Listed on Japanese Exchange. Smart Contracts Are Now Available...
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Ownerless Ownership, Trustless Trust — DAOs, the Future of Governance

Take a minute to visualize this: You want to start a crowdfunding platform with a group of like-minded netizens that allows members to raise funds and vote on the businesses worth supporting. However, you’re also concerned that these are anonymous individuals. That they may or may not be bad actors...
MARKETS
institutionalinvestor.com

Why Institutional Adopters of Crypto Are Looking Beyond Bitcoin

As more institutional investors adopt cryptocurrencies, allocators and crypto managers are looking beyond Bitcoin for opportunities. Take for example, Bitwise, which last week launched what it’s calling the first large-cap cryptocurrency index fund without exposure to Bitcoin. The index fund is a nine-currency, ex-Bitcoin version of the company’s flagship Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund, which launched in 2017 and includes the ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world.
MARKETS
Community Policy