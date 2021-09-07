Fighting Poverty With Cryptocurrency — A New Age of Economic Development
Cryptocurrency can help to balance out global economics and help to lower inequality. The real problem lies in the world economic system's structure and its orientation towards the West. The World Bank and the IMF introduced disastrous structural adjustment programs in the form of loans in return for adopting Washington consensus policies of economic liberalism. Crypto is entirely on the blockchain and lacks transaction fees or other costs of the transaction. For the first time, more impoverished people worldwide will be able to invest in their futures, without intrusion.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0