Fighting Poverty With Cryptocurrency — A New Age of Economic Development

Blockchain is a database that stores information in a form of blocks, and one of it's many use cases is cryptocurrency. The true potential of this technology is far more important than digital money. Smart contracts allow us to make deals with parties we don't trust, since the only thing between both parties is a list of conditions, that if fulfilled, the contract will execute automatically. A semantic blockchain is a smart decentralized network, where the user experience is greatly improved, where all the data on the network is linked. To reach a semantic blockchain, the use of Natural language processing, machine learning and different semantic web approaches and techniques is necessary.

