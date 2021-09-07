CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asia stocks inch up after China data, FX mixed

By Harish Sridharan
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Taiwan inflation trade data for August awaited * China's exports grew unexpectedly in August * Philippines August inflation at 4.9%, beats expectations By Harish Sridharan Sept 7 (Reuters) - Equities in most emerging Asian markets saw modest gains on Tuesday after China's August exports grew faster than expected, while currencies in the region were mixed against a weaker dollar. China's exports data for August, helped by solid global demand, helped take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts. While China's services sector has been weighed down by the local spread of the Delta coronavirus, strong growth in external demand will act as a cushion for the likely temporary slowdown, economists at HSBC Global Research said in a note. Chinese equities rose as much as 1.7%, hitting their highest since Feb. 22, to lead gains in the region. The yuan was unchanged. Regional currencies were mixed, even as the dollar held near a one-month low due to the possibility of a delay in monetary policy tapering in the United States. The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah traded flat to 0.1% higher, while the Indian rupee dropped 0.4%. Thai shares dropped 0.2% even as data on Monday showed easing COVID-19 curbs and higher foreign inflows had pushed investor confidence in the stock market for the next three months to a five-month high. Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 14th straight month, according to a Reuters survey, while a separate poll showed the island's inflation is expected to rise 1.90% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 1.95% in July. The Taiwanese dollar, among the best performing currencies in the region this year, was flat. Philippine stocks added 0.5% to hit their highest since mid-July. Government data showed the country's annual inflation in August accelerated to its highest since December 2018. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.7 basis points at 6.12% ** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Globe Telecom Inc, up 3.3% ** Asia Holdings Co Ltd top loser in the Korea SE Kospi Index Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.11 -6.10 0.86 9.15 China -0.02 +1.07 1.51 5.86 India -0.36 -0.42 0.26 24.61 Indonesia +0.07 -1.20 -0.24 2.23 Malaysia -0.02 -3.06 -0.03 -2.83 Philippines -0.16 -3.96 0.52 -3.18 S.Korea -0.11 -6.18 -0.50 10.93 Singapore -0.04 -1.63 0.00 9.05 Taiwan -0.04 +2.93 -0.38 18.30 Thailand -0.10 -7.82 -0.17 13.54 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's yuan weakens on COVID-19 outbreaks in Fujian, disappointing data

SHANGHAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, as outbreaks of coronavirus Delta variant infections raised concerns over China's economic recovery. The southeastern province of Fujian reported its fifth straight day of new local COVID-19 infections, though they were confined to three coastal cities where a total of 152 cases had been reported between Sept. 10-14. Some analysts reckoned China's tough measures to eradicate the virus, rather than try to adapt to living with it, as many other countries are doing, could handicap the economy. "We reckon that China's zero-Covid strategy could be increasingly costly for the Chinese economy," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura. August activity indicators came in weaker than expected, with industrial output rising at the weakest pace since July 2020, while growth of retail sales also slowed significantly. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, also noted three high frequency indicators including bank lending, power generation and rail freight transportation all slowed in August, suggesting that the economy's recovery in the second half of this year was "facing multiple obstacles". The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4430 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4421 at midday, 39 pips softer than the previous late session close. Separately, China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans earlier in the session, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 17th month in a row. "The full rollover of the MLF provided by the PBOC this morning suggests that some liquidity support is assured but credit growth is strong enough for some ammunition to be kept for the later months," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4492 per dollar, 8 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4500, the strongest since June 18. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.637 from the previous close of 92.672, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.439 per dollar. The yuan market at 0406 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4492 6.45 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4421 6.4382 -0.06% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.34% Spot change since 2005 28.48% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 99.1 99.05 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.637 92.672 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.439 0.05% * Offshore 6.6183 -2.56% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

Authorities plan a review of the industry before casino licenses are due to be renewed next year, the reports said. Wynn Macau lost 28%, Sands China declined 30%, MGM China gave up 24% and local operator SJM Entertainment dropped 21%. More broadly, investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end higher as foreign-buying outweighs global growth worries

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed higher on Wednesday, as foreign-buying overshadowed concerns around global economic growth, with investors refraining from making big bets ahead of a holiday next week. ** The won ended unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield...
STOCKS
Metro International

Japan manufacturers’ mood falls to 5-month low in Sept – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese manufacturers’ confidence worsened to a five-month low in September as the fallout from the latest wave of COVID-19 put fresh pressure on the world’s third-largest economy, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Sentiment among manufacturers fell as export-reliant firms such as carmakers suffered from a global chip...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world’s second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks’ stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks set for steady start as CPI awaited

(Sept 14): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Tuesday after the U.S. snapped a five-day drop ahead of inflation data that could impact expectations of the likely timeline for a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus. Futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong but dipped in Australia, while U.S....
BUSINESS
riverbender.com

Asian stocks higher as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced, while Hong Kong retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were watching...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China’s tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - World stock markets edged higher on Monday as gains on Wall Street and European indexes pushed aside - for now - fears over inflation, regulation and higher corporate taxes. Investors' focus now shifts to Tuesday's U.S. consumer price data, which will give a broad...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-China regulatory moves, Evergrande woes hit stocks

* China blue-chips down 1.5%, Hang Seng slips 1.3%. * EM currencies muted ahead of U.S. inflation data. Sept 14 (Reuters) - A more than 1% slide in mainland China and Hong Kong stocks on Beijing’s tightening control over businesses weighed on emerging markets stocks on Tuesday, while deepening crisis at debt-laden Evergrande saw it flag property sales drop and liquidity crunch.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Yuan firms ahead of U.S. inflation, swaps touch 6-year highs

SHANGHAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inflation data, while strong demand for the Chinese currency in the forward market pushed the long end of the swap curve to the highest in six years. Markets are watching U.S. inflation trends for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to tighten monetary policy. Higher U.S. interest rates could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets. On Tuesday morning, the yuan traded in tight ranges holding above the psychological 6.45 per dollar threshold. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.45 per dollar, 3 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4497. The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.4488 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4472 at midday, 53 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said the yuan was likely to continue tracking the dollar's movements in the near term as comments from the Fed's meeting next week could provide more insight on when it would begin to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Fed officials will seek an agreement to begin paring bond purchases in November. Meanwhile, signs of liquidity tightness in the interbank market also lent support, with benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swaps jumping to a high of 1,840 points, the loftiest since August 2015. Short-end swaps also moved upwards. Traders said rises in the swap points come as banks need to shore up their yuan positions towards the quarter-end and ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting on Oct. 1. Investors will also be paying close attention to the PBOC's open market operations on Wednesday, when 600 billion yuan ($93.07 billion) worth in a medium-term lending facility is set to expire. "Another 50 bp reserve requirment ratio (RRR) cut will likely be delivered by the Chinese central bank in the second half, possibly around the October National Day holiday, to keep liquidity at a reasonably sufficient level," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank. However, traders added that some major state-owned banks were seen very actively swapping dollars for yuan in recent sessions. China's major state banks often act as agents for the central bank in currency markets, but they also trade on their own behalf. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.598 from the previous close of 92.626, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4448 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.45 6.4497 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4472 6.4525 0.08% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.26% Spot change since 2005 28.37% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.99 99.04 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.598 92.626 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4448 0.04% * Offshore 6.6293 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4467 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX falls as U.S. inflation optimism fizzles out

* Bolsonaro seen as risk factor for Brazil IPO pipeline * SoftBank renews LatAm bet, to launch $3 bln investment fund (Adds comments, bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday after tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data left questions about the Federal Reserve's next move, with Brazil's real leading declines in the region. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies fell 0.5%, with Brazil's real down 0.6% against the dollar. While prospects of further interest rate hikes in Brazil lend some support, tensions ahead of elections next year are weighing on the real and companies have cited political upheaval from far-right President Jair Bolsonaro as a new risk factor for initial public offerings. Last week, pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across the country, with the president calling on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down and said he would no longer comply with his rulings. He later sought to smooth over the relationship. "In Brazil, the focus will stay on politics and more specifically on whether the truce between the president and the Supreme Court will be a lasting one," said economists at Deutsche Bank. Brazil's central bank is likely to intervene in the currency market due to seasonal demand for dollars concentrated near the end of the year, its chief Roberto Campos Neto said. Meanwhile, Japan's SoftBank Group renewed its LatAm bet, launching a $3 billion fund to invest in technology companies in the region. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, fell up to 0.4% as data showed underlying U.S. consumer prices rose at their slowest pace in six months, creating uncertainty about the Fed's stance on stimulus tapering. "While the inflation numbers might be the start of some 'relief' and positive for high beta/risk currencies, we think the market will need to get through the Fed meeting first before it can break 'free'," strategists at TD Securities said. Mexico's peso retreated further from four-week highs, down 0.2%. The currency, which has largely been on an upward trend, has gained 2.5% over the last 12 sessions. Ratings agency Fitch on Monday warned that Mexico's weakening governance is raising credit uncertainties, citing energy, utilities, infrastructure and financial institutions as the most affected. Among stocks, Brazil's BTG Pactual jumped almost 3% on a report that Singapore's state investor GIC Pte Ltd is investing $421 million into the lender's private equity fund that controls fiber optic company V.tal. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1295.71 -0.45 MSCI LatAm 2412.39 -0.53 Brazil Bovespa 116579.75 0.15 Mexico IPC 51821.67 0.63 Chile IPSA 4409.79 0.19 Argentina MerVal 78637.47 -1.784 Colombia COLCAP 1307.57 -0.37 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2534 -0.59 Mexico peso 19.9113 -0.23 Chile peso 783.9 0.05 Colombia peso 3821.74 0.17 Peru sol 4.0951 0.02 Argentina peso (interbank) 98.2100 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 179.5 0.84 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Rosalba O'Brien)
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: Trading US inflation and UK labour market data

The current trading environment is proving that it doesn’t pay to be a value investor or a growth investor. It doesn’t help your performance if you trade in the short term only, or the long term only. In this environment you have to be both a long- and short-term investor as well as a growth and value investor since market themes are changing on a daily basis. Comments during the weekend from Fed officials including Patrick Harker from Philadelphia and Loretta Mester from Cleveland, suggested that a tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve next week would be a good thing for stocks since it would suggest that the FOMC has faith in the strength of the US economic recovery and it would be a sign that the worst of the Delta Covid variant is behind us.
BUSINESS
