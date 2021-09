Both Chelsea and Aston Villa will be forced to deal with the fallout from the recent international break when they meet in the Premier League tonight at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are sweating on the fitness of Romelu Lukaku after the striker picked up a thigh strain while playing for Belgium while they are also likely to be without Thiago Silva, who is one of eight Brazil players set to be banned from playing by Fifa this weekend. Villa have their own problems as they are without Argentina internationals Emi Martinez and Emiliano Buendia after the club gave them permission...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO