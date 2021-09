I don't know about you, but the only shipwreck I've ever gotten the chance to see is the one right off of the coast of Cape May's Sunset Beach. Of course, I'm referencing the SS Atlantus wreck, the concrete ship that was docked in Cape May and broke free during a storm. If you're wondering why she was left there right off shore, well, truth be told, how hard would if be for YOU to free a concrete ship? Exactly. She's just too heavy! So, there she sits, just wasting away as the waves crash against her and shores of Sunset Beach.

STONE HARBOR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO