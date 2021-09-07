CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

WNBA Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Dallas Wings are hosting the Connecticut Sun at the College Park Center in Dallas on Tuesday September 7, at 20:00 in a battle between two squads sitting on opposite sides of each conference. The Wings have been unstable for almost three weeks now, as they haven’t won or lost a second straight game in that span and are second to last in the West. On the other hand, the Sun are 13-1 in their previous 14 matches and are sitting on top both of the Eastern Conference and of the whole WNBA.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

On a recent edition of Barstool's "Pardon my Take" podcast, Blake Griffin joined the show to open packs of basketball cards. As Blake and the Barstool crew worked through the packs, they would often stop and talk about the player they just pulled. When Udonis Haslem's card popped up, Blake shared some very high praise.
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
heatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Miami Heat: Has Duncan Robinson become overrated?

Does the Miami Heat have one of the most overrated players in the league?. Over the past couple of seasons, an argument could be made that, apart from the stars, there was no better value contract out there than Duncan Robinson. Now, after signing a five-year, $90 million contract with the Miami Heat, it appears that he could fall in the category of overrated players.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Marina Mabrey
tonyspicks.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies will play the second game of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers in American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 7:40 PM (EDT). After a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, Philadelphia advanced to 70-66. The Phillies’ Odubel Herrera drove home the winning run in the 11th inning with a single. Philadelphia ranks second and is two matches down of first-place Atlanta in the National League East.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Wings 9 7 2021#The Dallas Wings#The Eastern Conference#The Atlanta Dream#The Washington Mystics#Wnba Connecticut Sun#Connecticut Sun Wnba
tonyspicks.com

Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs Arizona State Sun Devils 9/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds will go against the Arizona State Sun Devils in NCAAF action in Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, on Thursday, September 02, 2021, at 10:30 PM (EDT). The Arizona State Sun Devils will approach the 2021 college football season following a contentious offseason, and how they manage the diversion will determine their success. With only four matches played, it’s impossible to draw any conclusions about Arizona State’s 2020 season on the field, but it will boil down to how Herm Edwards controls the team’s environment as they deal with an NCAA investigation.
ARIZONA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Rice Owls vs Arkansas Razorbacks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Rice Owls will meet with the Arkansas Razorbacks in NCAAF action in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, AR, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2:00 PM (EDT). Rice is one of those squads that may be able to maneuver around on you this season, despite their appearance. While Mike Bloomgren, a third-year head coach, appears to have underachieved on papers, his squad in 2021 has the potential to turn some heads, much like what the Razorbacks showed in 2020.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Campbell Fighting Camels vs Liberty Flames 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Campbell Fighting Camels are set to visit the Liberty Flames in NCAA football action this Saturday at Williams Stadium. The Campbell Fighting Camels, who joined the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Big South Conference in the year 2018, finished last season with a record of 0-4. The Liberty Flames, on the other hand, is returning this season with 20 starters from a 10-1 record last year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Montana Grizzlies vs Washington Huskies 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Montana Grizzlies will go against the Washington Huskies in NCAAF action in Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, WA, on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). On their way to a 59-3 win over Central Washington, Montana converted a 10-3 game into a slaughter with 49 unanswered points. Montana racked up 28 first setbacks while permitting only 10 and controlled possession time (36:02 to 23:58).
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Maryland Terrapins 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Maryland Terrapins will meet at the Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. During the 2020 season, the Mountaineers represented West Virginia University and they were led by second-year head coach Neal Brown. West Virginia improved its 2019 record and ended last year’s season with a 6-4 record overall. The Mountaineers are 4-4 in the Big 12 Conference. The team participated in the Autozone Liberty Bowl, which they won over the Army Black Knights to a score of 24-21.
MARYLAND STATE
tonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Great American Ball Park will host the second game in a three-game interleague series between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Tigers lead the series after a massive 15-5 victory against the Reds. Detroit improves to 64-72 and are in third-place at the AL Central Division while the Reds drop to 72-64, still in second-place at the NL Central Division, 10 games behind the Brewers.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Army Black Knights vs Georgia State Panthers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Army Black Knights will clash with the Georgia State Panthers in the opener of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET. The Army got in 3rd place in the FBS Independents and ended the season with a 9-3 overall standing while acquiring 321 total points and wasted 178 for a +143 point difference. The Black Knights won 8 contests at home with one road victory and two losses on the road. QB Christian Anderson led the Black Knights with a total of 215 passing yards. QB Tyhier Tyler notched 578 rushing yards, and RB Tyrell Robinson made 117 receiving yards. LB Jon Rhattigan led the defense with 78 total tackles while DB Jabari Moore had 3 interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Super Cup Varese vs Cremona 9/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Juvi Basket Cremona are hosting Pallacanestro Varese at the Palasport Mario Radi in Cremona on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this Italian Lega A Super Cup Group B matchup. Cremona are coming off a defeat in their opening game of the competition and are looking to bounce back. This will be Varese’s first super cup game and they finished last season with a 1-4 record in their last five matches.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy