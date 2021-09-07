WNBA Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Dallas Wings are hosting the Connecticut Sun at the College Park Center in Dallas on Tuesday September 7, at 20:00 in a battle between two squads sitting on opposite sides of each conference. The Wings have been unstable for almost three weeks now, as they haven’t won or lost a second straight game in that span and are second to last in the West. On the other hand, the Sun are 13-1 in their previous 14 matches and are sitting on top both of the Eastern Conference and of the whole WNBA.