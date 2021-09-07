Global Bromine Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Bromine in Flame Retardants, Mercury Emission Control, Water Treatment, and Oil & Gas Drilling in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Honey Market was valued at USD 698.70 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,205.26 Million by year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.10%. Honey is rich in vitamins such as B6, Vitamin C, thiamin, minerals such as iron, calcium, copper, and iron. Honey has a lower glycemic index than table sugar, which makes it a sweet substitute, particularly raw or organic. Organic honey is collected from natural certified beehives and blossoms that have not been exposed to herbicide or pesticide applications. This bulk honey is completely free of additives and preservatives. Subject to the type of flowers that bees visit and the location where the honey is produced, this product can have a wide variety of flavors. The composition of this product is similar to that normal honey. The rise in health consciousness is significantly influencing the growth of honey consumption, specifically natural products.

