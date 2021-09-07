CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Bromine Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Bromine in Flame Retardants, Mercury Emission Control, Water Treatment, and Oil & Gas Drilling in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

 8 days ago

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Bromine Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global bromine market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

