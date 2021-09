Fast-fashion retailer Primark announced last week that it will open its newest store in the U.S. in Philadelphia’s Fashion District on Sept 16. The 34,200-square-foot location, which will employ up to 350 people, will be the third Primark in Pennsylvania and its twelfth in the U.S. Another location in Tyson, VA is scheduled to open later this month and the retailer has also confirmed a future store location in Valley Stream, NY. The Philly store will be supplied through the chain’s distribution in Bethlehem, PA.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO