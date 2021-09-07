CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.8 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 11.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

alerts.weather.gov

